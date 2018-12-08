Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Eight. It's Camel's The Snow Goose

So there's 17 days before the big day, and, given progressive music's longstanding with the festive season, between now and then Prog Magazine is bringing you a proggy Christmas song every day to help you get in the festive spirit.

Today we turn tom legendary prog rockers Camel and the title track of their seminal 1975 album The Snow Goose. OK, admittedly it's not an actual Christmas album, but anyone who's heard the album won't deny the delightful, wintry atmosphere it creates. Beautiful and haunting melodies that conjure up the windswept isolation of the Essex marshland setting of the Paul Gallico novella that the band were inspired by.

You can read all about the making of the album from this archive interview with Camel mainman Andy Latimer from a 2015 Prog magazine cover feature here.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…