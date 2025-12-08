Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week: December 8, 2025

The Brits are back! That's the only possible conclusion to be drawn from our most recent Tracks Of The Week tournament, when London rockers The Karma Effect came ahead of Cardiff trio Sonny Jim, who came ahead of Bristol's very own Elles Bailey, relegating all international opposition to the dustbin of history. So congratulations to them all.

The Karma Effect - Waiting on a Miracle (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Will Britannia continue to reign this week? Your choices are below, awaiting your ears, and we'll know the results in seven days.

Alter Bridge - Playing Aces

Messrs Kennedy, Tremonti, Marshall and Phillips (and Baskette, in the production guru’s chair) lay further meaty, riffy ground for their self-titled new album (for which they did writing and pre-production in Van Halen’s legendary 5150 studio) – channelling the moody, boxer-in-the-ring heaviness and stirring melodies of 2013's Fortress on Playing Aces. Any fears that Creed’s reunion would set these guys back suddenly don’t look all that credible.

Alter Bridge - Playing Aces (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Hällas - Face Of An Angel

The Swedes’ devilishly moreish new single features delicious twin-lead guitars, spacey vintage synths, horses (yes, horses) and blood-spattered band members, all set to an oomphy, driving beat akin to that which powered the old Mama's Boys' classic Needle In The Groove. Fans of the freshened 70s chops and olde worlde sensibilities of Wytch Hazel and Phantom Spell, add this lot to your playlists if you haven’t already – or better yet, check out their new album, Panorama, which comes out in January.

HÄLLAS - Face of an Angel (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Gazpacho - Starling

Norway’s progressive rock enigmas are on stunning form on the opening track from their new album, Magic-8 Ball. Starling is a deft yet dulcet masterclass in poised, haunting and searingly poetic composition that gets inside you from those first violin strains. Enchanting stuff with a dark heart, spearheaded by guys with fingers in the pop world (vocalist Jan-Henrik works for Sony, keyboardist/co-mastermind Thomas Andersen also writes jingles for ad campaigns). Don’t be put off by the daft band name – Gazpacho are anything but, especially here.

Gazpacho - Starling - Official Lyrics Video (from Magic 8-Ball) - YouTube Watch On

Brinsley Schwarz - Nothing Is What It Seems

Brinsley Schwarz the man (guitarist with the 70s pub-rock group of the same name) weaves a pensive slow-burn groove complete with lovely acoustic strums, squelchy electric guitar sounds and interesting, thoughtful keyboard touches on Nothing Is What It Seems. A bit Steely Dan in a sense but warmer, earthier, looser. Slightly trippy. The sort of song that sneaks up on you in a good way. More good stuff where that came from on his new album, Shouting At The Moon, which is out now.

BRINSLEY SCHWARZ - Nothing Is What It Seems (Official) - YouTube Watch On

Luke Spiller - Merry Christmas Everybody

Yep, the Slade song. But no, not as you know it. “I grew up listening to this song and have such great memories being surrounded by the people I love celebrating the year coming to a close,” The Struts’ mic-twirler-in-chief says. “I wanted to put my own spin on this classic and decided to strip back the music so people can really focus on the lyrics.” All of which makes for an understated but touching, classy take on this heartiest of festive bangers – the ultimate Christmas rock song, even. If a major supermarket chain or department store doesn’t make him an offer for their next Christmas telly advert, they’re missing a trick (John Lewis, we’re looking at you…).

Luke Spiller - Merry Xmas Everybody - YouTube Watch On

The Darkness - Mistletoe And Wine

Yep, the Cliff Richard song. But no, not as you know it. "Season’s greetings!" exclaims Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins. "Mistletoe and Wine represents a musical departure for The Darkness as we reimagine Richie Clifton’s timeless classic and add a few sprinkles of shoegaze and drone." Yes indeed, as Lowestoft's finest kick off their Christmas cover with some wibbly-wobbly, My Bloody Valentine-style guitar, before it all goes gloriously arms-aloft and lighter-wavey, rich in tinsel and glitter, with kids' choirs and everything. It's so festive, it's both Donner and Blitzen.

The Darkness - Mistletoe and Wine (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Big Big Train - Sharpest Blade

Violinist Clare Lindley leads this latest taste of the prog collective’s ambitious new concept record – her understated, quietly incisive voice setting the tone for its folk-infused mix of storytelling, macabre undertones and enveloping instrumental layers. Accompanied by an absorbing video narrative from Miles Skarin (who also masterminded the visuals for Steven Wilson’s The Overview) it’s a compelling peak into the band’s energised next chapter.

BIG BIG TRAIN – The Sharpest Blade (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Tax The Heat - Celebrate Imitate

We noticed last month that our old favourite Bristolian rockers Tax The Heat had quietly returned to social media action after going dark somewhere in the wake of 2018's Change Your Position album, and now there's recorded proof of their comeback. New song Celebrate Imitate rattles along in the riff-rockin' style of old, and we're delighted to report that the band are still dressing as nattily as ever. A new album, The Inconceivable Truth, will be released, one track at a time, over the next 12 months.