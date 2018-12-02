Welcome to day two of Prog Magazine’s Advent Calendar

Christmas day is but 24 days away, and between now and then we shall be bringing you a prog Christmas song every day to help you get in the festive spirit!

Today it's those Cumbrian rapscallions Gandalf’s Fist with Winter’s Mourning, the band’s seasonal single from last year. It was the first time the band had recorded as a six-piece, featuring Keri Farish on vocals.

Mastered at the world-famous Abbey Road studios, the band say Winter’s Mourning is “penned in the style of a Victorian poem, reflecting of the dark and spectral side of the festive season, and recalls the days when rock giants such as Greg Lake or Jethro Tull would break from tradition to provide something to cater for a different musical pallet during the festive season. Driven by the piano and acoustic guitars, the sound is fresh and bright, yet with dark undertones.”

You can purchase Winter’s Mourning from the Gandalf’s Fist Bandcamp page.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…