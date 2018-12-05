Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Five

So there's 21 days to go until Christmas day, and between now and then Prog Magazine is bringing you a prog Christmas song every day to help you get in the festive spirit!

Today, possibly one if the most unseasonal sounding songs we've come across to also feature the word 'Christmas' in the title. It's Procol Harum's A Christmas Camel, a song taken from the band's 1967 self-titled debut album.

Admittedly the song does feature the line "Some Santa Claus-like face of note, Entreats my ears to set afloat", but Keith Reid's lyrics were always abstract at the best of times (see also A White Shade Of Pale). The song does, however, deliver a rollicking duel between Gary Brooker's piano and Matthew Fisher's organ.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…