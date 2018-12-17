Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Seventeen with Jethro Tull

So Christmas day inches ever closer, and Prog Magazine has been celebrating December by drawing on the genre's rich association with festive music, bringing you a proggy treat each day.

And finally we arrive at those masters of the proggy seasonal song, Jethro Tull. For Day Seventeen we've opted for Another Christmas Song, from 1989's Rock Island album. Tull's dalliances with the festive season began back in 1968 with the release of A Christmas Song, a b-side to the single Love Song. Their Yuletide tradition is now so ensconced that the last "official" Jethro Tull studio album is in fact 2003's The Jethro Tull Christmas Album, a big favourite here in the Prog office at Christmas time.

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…

