Israeli prog rockers Scardust will released their new album Strangers in October
Dutch progger Anneke Van Giersbergen will release The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest in February
Prog supergroup Transatlantic will release their new concept album, The Absolute Universe, in February
White Willow/Wobblerflautist Ketil Einarsen releases 21-minute 'forest prog' track Syrinx as side-project Ingelrii
Downes Braide Association will release their new album Halcyon Hymns in February
A.A. Williams covers Moody Blues, Radiohead, Nine Inch Nails and more on lockdown-inspired Songs From Isolation in February
Robert Berry will release a new 3.2 album, Third Impression, in February
Carmine Appice has confirmed that Tim Bogert, who played with Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and supergroup Beck, Bogert & Appice, has died
Steve Hillage, Todd Rundgren, Steve Hackett, Martin Barre and more feature on new album from Billy Sherwood's prog project
Australian prog quintet Voyager forced to cancel February tour dates due to Perth border closure
Norwegian prog pop orchestra Meer will release their new album Playing House in January
Half-speed remaster for art rockers Japan's seminal 1979 release Quiet Life
Irish post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut will release new album Ghost Tapes #10 in February
Scottish post-rock maestros Mogwai will release tenth studio album, As The Love Continues, and February livestream gig
Swedish prog rock quintet The Flower Kings released latest album Islands last year
New Magma 3CD Retrospektïw set features first ever recording of Rétrovision
Need cheering up this January? Give yourself the gift of a cheap-as-chips magazine subscription
Jane Weaver will release her brand new album Flock in March 2021
Nightwish bassist Marko Hietala cites disillusion and “chronic depression” for his surprise decision to quit the band
Rush man Geddy Lee will feature as a special guest in the VSO's gala concert The Resilient Symphony