Trending

Prog News

Latest Updates

Scardust

Scardust release video for Mist

By Jerry Ewing

Israeli prog rockers Scardust will released their new album Strangers in October

Prog
Anneke Van Giersbergen

Anneke van Giersbergen releases video for new single Hurricane

By Jerry Ewing

Dutch progger Anneke Van Giersbergen will release The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest in February

Prog
Transatlantic

Transatlantic release video for new single Looking For The Light

By Jerry Ewing

Prog supergroup Transatlantic will release their new concept album, The Absolute Universe, in February

Prog
Ingelrii

White Willow/Wobbler's Ketil Einarsen streams epic new track as Ingelrii

By Jerry Ewing

White Willow/Wobblerflautist Ketil Einarsen releases 21-minute 'forest prog' track Syrinx as side-project Ingelrii

Prog
DBA

Downes Braide Association release video for Your Heart Will Find The Way

By Jerry Ewing

Downes Braide Association will release their new album Halcyon Hymns in February

Prog
A.A. Williams

A. A. Williams streams haunting cover of Moody Blues Nights In White Satin

By Jerry Ewing

A.A. Williams covers Moody Blues, Radiohead, Nine Inch Nails and more on lockdown-inspired Songs From Isolation in February

Prog
Robert Berry

Robert Berry releases video for new single A Bond Of Union

By Jerry Ewing

Robert Berry will release a new 3.2 album, Third Impression, in February

Prog
Tim Bogert

Vanilla Fudge and Cactus bassist Tim Bogert dead at 76

By Fraser Lewry

Carmine Appice has confirmed that Tim Bogert, who played with Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and supergroup Beck, Bogert & Appice, has died

Classic Rock
Prog Collective

The Prog Collective launch new album with single Two Trajectories

By Jerry Ewing

Steve Hillage, Todd Rundgren, Steve Hackett, Martin Barre and more feature on new album from Billy Sherwood's prog project

Prog
Voyager

Voyager release video for cover of The Presets This Boys In Love

By Jerry Ewing

Australian prog quintet Voyager forced to cancel February tour dates due to Perth border closure

Prog
Meer

Meer announce new album Playing House

By Jerry Ewing

Norwegian prog pop orchestra Meer will release their new album Playing House in January

Prog
Japan

Japan's Quiet Life to get new vinyl and 3CD reissue

By Jerry Ewing

Half-speed remaster for art rockers Japan's seminal 1979 release Quiet Life

Prog
God Is An Astronaut

God Is An Astronaut release video for new single Fade

By Jerry Ewing

Irish post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut will release new album Ghost Tapes #10 in February

Prog
Mogwai

Mogwai release video for new single Ritchie Sacramento

By Jerry Ewing

Scottish post-rock maestros Mogwai will release tenth studio album, As The Love Continues, and February livestream gig

Prog
The Flower Kings

The Flower Kings release video for Black Swan

By Jerry Ewing

Swedish prog rock quintet The Flower Kings released latest album Islands last year

Prog
Magma

Magma to release Retrospektïw 1, 2 and 3 on CD

By Jerry Ewing

New Magma 3CD Retrospektïw set features first ever recording of Rétrovision

Prog
Three magazine covers

Get three issues of Metal Hammer, Classic Rock or Prog for only £3

By Louder

Need cheering up this January? Give yourself the gift of a cheap-as-chips magazine subscription

Louder
Jane Weaver

Jane Weaver releases video for new single Heartflow

By Jerry Ewing

Jane Weaver will release her brand new album Flock in March 2021

Prog
Mark Hetala

Marko Hietala leaves Nightwish

By Metal Hammer

Nightwish bassist Marko Hietala cites disillusion and “chronic depression” for his surprise decision to quit the band

Metal Hammer
Geddy Lee

Geddy Lee to appear with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in virtual concert

By Fraser Lewry

Rush man Geddy Lee will feature as a special guest in the VSO's gala concert The Resilient Symphony

Prog