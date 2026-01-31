Here are 5 ways to watch the 2026 Grammy Awards for less – find out if Sleep Token, Deftones, Linkin Park, Spiritbox and Ghost scoop any gongs this year

Will Sleep Token finally snag their first Grammy? Can Linkin Park add to their trophy haul? There’s only one way to find out – and we’ve got all the ways you can watch without breaking the bank. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards takes place on February 1, 2026, and this year’s ceremony is shaping up to be an absolute belter. The show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with Trevor Noah hosting for the sixth consecutive time – though it’s his swan song, as the Grammys’ 10-year deal with Disney begins next year.

The event will be broadcast live on CBS & Paramount+ Premium, and even if you’re out of the country on the night, you’ll still be able to watch using a VPN. It is worth noting that Paramount+ Essential subscribers won’t be able to watch live, but the good news is that the ceremony will be available to stream on demand the following day.

For rock and metal fans, this year’s nominations are particularly exciting. Sleep Token could take home the award for Best Rock Song with “Caramel”, while the band’s “Emergence” is nominated for Best Metal Performance alongside Dream Theater, Ghost, Spiritbox, and Turnstile. But here’s the burning question: how can you watch all the action without emptying your wallet? Let’s break down your options.

1. Sign up for Paramount+

First, the not-so-great news: if you’re in the US, the 68th Grammy Awards will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ for Premium subscribers, with the show available the following day on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers. Unfortunately, things have gotten a bit trickier since last year.

Paramount+ has ended its direct 7-day free trial for new US subscribers as of January 15, 2026, following a price increase. But don’t despair – there are still ways to watch the Grammys without paying full price.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch a movie in any country. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 70% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

2. Sign up to Walmart+ (US Only)

Walmart+ is a paid membership program offering benefits like free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum, fuel discounts, Scan & Go, and more. Priced at $12.95/month or $98/year, with discounts available to government assistance recipients, it can be seen as Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime.

Here’s the clever bit: A Walmart+ membership includes the Paramount+ Essential plan at no extra cost. While the Essential plan means you’ll have to wait until the day after to watch on demand rather than streaming live, it’s still a solid option if you can avoid social media spoilers for 24 hours.

3. A Paramount+ Free Trial (UK only)

If you’re in the UK, you’re in luck. Paramount+ offers a standard 7-day free trial in the UK for new subscribers, available directly via their website or as an add-on through Amazon Prime Video. The trial automatically renews at £4.99 (Basic with ads) or £7.99 (Premium) per month unless cancelled, with payment details required at sign-up.

Just remember to set a reminder to cancel before the trial ends if you’re only in it for the Grammys!

4. Go Annual and Save

Not keen on the free trial dance? Choosing an annual plan saves you money in the long run. In the US, plans cost $59.99/year for Essential or $119.99/year for Premium – effectively giving you two months free compared to paying monthly at $8.99/month (Essential) or $13.99/month (Premium).

5. Watch the Premiere Ceremony for FREE

2026 GRAMMY Live From The Red Carpet | 68th GRAMMY Awards - YouTube Watch On

Here’s something many people don’t know: the 2026 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony takes place from 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT and will stream live for free at live.GRAMMY.com and on YouTube. This is where the majority of the Grammys are actually awarded, so you’ll get to see loads of winners announced without paying a penny.

What to expect this year

Beyond Sleep Token’s historic nominations, Kendrick Lamar leads the list with nine nods, followed by Lady Gaga with seven, and Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and Leon Thomas with six each.

The rock categories are absolutely stacked this year. Deftones, Linkin Park, Turnstile and Yungblud are battling it out for Best Rock Album, while this year marks the first time that Sleep Token, Amyl And The Sniffers and Yungblud have been nominated for Grammys.

It's also been revealed that a group of rock icons, including Slash and Duff McKagan, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as Post Malone and Andrew Watt, will be taking to the stage to perform a special tribute to the late, great Ozzy Osbourne, who recently passed away.

Grammys 2026 rock, metal and alternative nominations

Best Metal Performance

Dream Theater: Night Terror

Ghost: Lachryma

Sleep Token: Emergence

Spiritbox: Soft Spine

Turnstile: Birds

Best Rock Performance

Amyl And The Sniffers: U Should Not Be Doing That

Linkin Park: The Emptiness Machine

Turnstile: Never Enough

Hayley Williams: Mirtazapine

Yungblud featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman: Changes (Live From Villa Park, Back To The Beginning)

Best Rock Song

Nine Inch Nails: As Alive As You Need Me To Be

Sleep Token: Caramel

Hayley Williams: Glum

Turnstile: Never Enough

Yungblud: Zombie

Best Rock Album

Deftones: Private Music

HAIM: I Quit

Linkin Park: From Zero

Turnstile: Never Enough

Yungblud: Idols

Best Alternative Music Performance

Bon Iver: Everything Is Peaceful Love

The Cure: Alone

Turnstile: Seein’ Stars

Wet Leg: Mangetout

Hayley Williams: Parachute

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver: Sable, Fable

The Cure: Songs Of A Lost World

Tyler, The Creator: Don’t Tap The Glass

Wet Leg: Moisturiser

Hayley Williams: Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party