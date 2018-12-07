Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Seven

Christmas Day is now but 18 days away, and between now and then Prog Magazine is bringing you a proggy Christmas song every day to help you get in the festive spirit.

For Day Seven we turn to Heather Findlay and the title track of her 2016 seasonal release I Am Snow. The nine-track album was the first set of material that Findlay had recorded for a while, and featured covers of Fotheringay's Winter Winds and reworkings of some of her old Mostly Autumn songs. Pride of place, however, went to the classy title track.

Findlay has been hard at work at a new studio album which is being produced by Thunder guitarist Luke Morley and should be released early in 2019 .

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…