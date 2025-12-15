"A gift to our fans to thank them for all their support..." Big Big Train singer Alberto Bravin shares festive video for Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Big Big Train frontman Alberto Bravin has shared a video for his new festive single, a cover of the seasonal standard Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

Bravin recorded the track at his Green House studio in his home city of Trieste in north eastern Italy during the autumn this year, performing all the instruments himself. The video was filmed by Massimiliano Cernecca at Urban Recording Studios (where Big Big Train recorded their previous studio album The Likes Of Us in Trieste).

“I’ve loved classic Christmas songs since my childhood, and in particular I’ve always had a soft spot for Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," Bravin explains. "Once we had finalised everything for the forthcoming Big Big Train album Woodcut, to clear my head a bit, I thought it would be nice to go into Urban and see if I could put my own spin on the song.



“I allowed the influence of some of my favourite bands to shine through and ultimately couldn’t resist making my version a little bit proggy of course. I wanted to release Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas simply as a gift to our fans to thank them for all their support this year.”

Big Big Train will release Woodcut through InsideOut Music on February 6. Prog has teamed up with Big Big Train and InsideOut to bring you an exclusive Light Without Heat Yellow vinyl copy of Woodcut that you won't be able to purchase anywhere else! You'll also get a lyric sheet for The Sharpest Blade, and a bespoke Big Big Train cover of issue 167 of Prog, also on sale February 6, in our limited edition bundle.

Get yours here before they sell out: https://store.loudersound.com/products/issue-167-big-big-train-magazine-exclusive-bundle

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas by Alberto Bravin - YouTube Watch On