Prog's Advent Calendar - Day Thirteen with Alex Lifeson

So we're now over halfway there. Christmas is just twelve days away. And Prog has been celebrating December by drawing on the genre's rich association with festive music, bringing you a proggy treat each day.

Today it's the turn of Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson, who recorded this take on The Little Drummer Boy for a 1997 album entitled Merry Axemas. Guess what that one was all about! It's a wonderfully restrained version, with sleigh bells echoing in towards the end to add to its seasonal appeal.

Made most famous by David Bowie and Bing Crosby in 1977 (it wasn't released until 1982), but the song was originally recorded by the Von Trapp Family Singers in 1951. Yup, The Sound Of Music Von Trapp Family Singers!

So enjoy. And remember, this isn’t a “best of” list. We're not adhering to any numerical order. These are just 25 great seasonal songs for you to enjoy. It’s as simple as that. Season's greetings…

