From the stage to the living room: Marshall bring a touch of rock’n’roll style to the TV audio market with the Heston 120
Featuring Marshall’s iconic styling, the wireless Heston 120 soundbar is ready to bring you “exceptional sound for music and film” right into your home
Marshall are known around the world for their famous stage amps and, in more recent years, their wide range of headphones and speakers. Now, Marshall have turned their attention to the TV audio market and have released their first-ever soundbar: the Heston 120.
The design is what you’d expect from Marshall, with the sleek branded soundbar featuring leather-wrapped trims and brushed metal panels - and under the hood the Heston 120 looks to be equally impressive. It features Dolby Atmos and DTS-X and has 11 drivers facing in various directions for a wide and rich soundstage.
The Heston 120 is Bluetooth enabled and integrates with your TV with HDMI eARC or via external devices through the HDMI Pass-through. It also features LE-audio technology including Auracast - and an RCA input allows external music players to connect.
Anders Olsson, senior product manager at Marshall Group says: “We know that soundbar owners use their soundbar to listen to music, yet most soundbars are not built for both music and TV.
“This gave us a reason to exist and an opportunity to really shine with our legacy in music and audio.”
Ed Camphor, audio technology and tuning lead at Marshall Group adds: “We spent hundreds of hours fine tuning Heston 120. It was important to us that we spent equal time and effort on both TV and music, not one over the other.
“Everything inside is tailored and engineered to have very specific roles to give you an optimal audio experience, no matter what you’re watching or listening to.”
Get the Louder Newsletter
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Marshall report that the Heston 120 is the first entry in their TV sound range, with further products to be announced in the near future.
The Heston 120 is available to pre-order now directly from the Marshall website, with the soundbar set to ship on June 3.
Read more
- Best Marshall headphones: Explore the range
- The best Marshall speakers: Portable speakers to home Hi-Fi
- Loudest headphones: You want volume? You got it
- Best headphones for music: Get the most from your favourite sounds
- Best budget wireless headphones: Cut the cables
Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more for Louder. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, The Tragically Hip, Marillion and Rush.