From the stage to the living room: Marshall bring a touch of rock’n’roll style to the TV audio market with the Heston 120

Marshall are known around the world for their famous stage amps and, in more recent years, their wide range of headphones and speakers. Now, Marshall have turned their attention to the TV audio market and have released their first-ever soundbar: the Heston 120.

The design is what you’d expect from Marshall, with the sleek branded soundbar featuring leather-wrapped trims and brushed metal panels - and under the hood the Heston 120 looks to be equally impressive. It features Dolby Atmos and DTS-X and has 11 drivers facing in various directions for a wide and rich soundstage.

The Heston 120 is Bluetooth enabled and integrates with your TV with HDMI eARC or via external devices through the HDMI Pass-through. It also features LE-audio technology including Auracast - and an RCA input allows external music players to connect.

Anders Olsson, senior product manager at Marshall Group says: “We know that soundbar owners use their soundbar to listen to music, yet most soundbars are not built for both music and TV.

“This gave us a reason to exist and an opportunity to really shine with our legacy in music and audio.”

Ed Camphor, audio technology and tuning lead at Marshall Group adds: “We spent hundreds of hours fine tuning Heston 120. It was important to us that we spent equal time and effort on both TV and music, not one over the other.

“Everything inside is tailored and engineered to have very specific roles to give you an optimal audio experience, no matter what you’re watching or listening to.”

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marshall report that the Heston 120 is the first entry in their TV sound range, with further products to be announced in the near future.

The Heston 120 is available to pre-order now directly from the Marshall website, with the soundbar set to ship on June 3.

Read more