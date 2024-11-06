The world’s smartest guitar amp just got 27% cheaper thanks to Positive Grid’s huge early-Black Friday sale

Here’s an announcement that deserves plenty of volume: Positive Grid has just launched its Black November sale, and is offering discounts of up to 50% on its range of smart amps, effects software, audio interfaces and more.

There are a stack of products on sale, including the the Spark Amp & App, which is down from £279 to £205. This 40W amp is an awesome all-in-one solution for practice, learning and home recording and it also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, making it a great pick-up for music fans.

Positive Grid Black November: Save up to 50%

Pretty much everything on the Positive Grid website has been reduced in the company's Black November sale, with generous discounts on their Spark amps, audio interfaces, software and accessories. The biggest saving is £145 on the company’s award-winning Bias software – but there are some sweet price drops across the board.

Elsewhere on the site, the compact 10W Spark MINI has a £40 saving, with the price down from £229 to £189, while there's also room for the teeny-tiny Spark GO to have a £20 discount. This 5W, ultra-portable smart amp is down from £129 to £109 making it an ideal to take the plunge if you haven't already.

Since Positive Grid burst on to the scene, the US company has made quite a name for itself as a manufacturer of high-quality musical equipment. A quick browse of its website offers all the proof you need, with every product earning a high rating from happy customers.

How exciting, then, that all of said products are now being offered at a discount as part of the firm’s Black November sale. There’s lots to like here, such as the Spark range of guitar amps/Bluetooth speakers. Whether you opt for the 40W Spark, the 10W Spark MINI or the 5W Spark GO, you’ll get a bit of kit that complements your guitar playing beautifully, marrying clear, room-filling sound with a striking, modern aesthetic.

Each of these amps also integrates with the excellent Spark App, which unlocks a range of smart features including Smart Jam Live, Auto Chords and more than 50,000 tones to experiment with.

And it’s not just amps that feature in this Black Friday sale. Whether you fancy adding the Spark Control X wireless foot switch, the Riff audio interface or one of Positive Grid’s award-winning software packages to your set-up, you can save money on your purchase. What’s not to like?

The team here are Louder will be posting more awesome bargains in our Black Friday music deals page - so if you're after some deep discounts, keep the volume up on Louder.

