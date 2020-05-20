Loudest Bluetooth speakers 2020: the best speakers capable of summoning the devil himself

Bluetooth speakers have come a long way. Some come with their own apps and others are even considered smart. But beyond the fancy technology, we know what most discerning rock and metal fans want: the kind of audio quality that brings out deep, rumbling bass at a volume that will blow your ears clean off – in the best sense of the word, of course. Hence we’ve compiled this guide to the loudest Bluetooth speakers you can buy today.

From the loudest down to the loud-but-not-as-loud, this guide will help you decide which Bluetooth speaker is the right fit for you and your music collection.

Loudest Bluetooth speakers: The Louder Choice

Here’s the quick and dirty for you. If you’re interested in the loudest, baddest option available, go for the New SoundBoks. It holds the biggest subwoofers of the group and delivers a booming 126 dB, enough to feel like you're stood at the barrier during a Manowar gig. Earbuds not included.

For the audiophile at home, the Amazon Echo Studio offers incredibly spacious sound, projecting bass and, at 90 dB, the kind of volume your neighbours will hate you for. And since it’s technically a smart speaker, listeners get to enjoy hands-free control of much more than just music.

How to determine the loudest Bluetooth speaker

We can’t live life like it’s a rock concert every day, but we can get pretty damn close thanks to some of the most powerful bluetooth speakers out there. But how do you know which are the loudest?

Let’s look at decibels (dB), or the scaled measurement of the intensity of sound. Not unlike an earthquake, the higher up on a scale, the more exponentially powerful the sound is.

Every 10 dB represents a 10-fold increase – or doubling – in volume. For example, 20dB is 10 times louder than 10 dB, while 30 dB is 100x louder than 10 dB and – with that logic in mind – 1,000x more powerful than 0 dB. For reference, the average concert has an intensity of about 100 dB.

Now let’s talk about Wattage (W) – because all that sound needs to be backed by power. But how many watts do you really need? Every speaker is set at its own wattage, telling us exactly the strength of its perceived amplification. However, a 100W speaker isn’t twice as loud as a 50W speaker, but rather 3dB louder.

Now that you know what you’re looking for in terms of loudness, here’s our guide to the victors of volume, the number ones of noise... the loudest Bluetooth speakers around.

The loudest bluetooth speakers you can buy right now

1. The New SoundBoks

The longest-lasting and loudest Bluetooth speaker

Price: £1,200/$999 | Loudness: 126 dB | Frequency Response: 40Hz - 20kHz | Audio Output: 72W | Dimensions: 66 x 43 x 32 cm (25.6 x 17 x 13 inches) | Weight: 34 pounds (15.4 kg) | Audio: 2 × 10” 96dB woofers, 1 × 1” 104dB compression driver tweeter | Battery Life: 40 hours | Features: Bluetooth 5.0, Pro Panel with 2 × Combo microphone/instrument (XLR, 1/4”) input, 1 × 3.5mm Stereo Input, 1 × 3.5mm Stereo Output

As loud as the front row at a concert

40-hour charge

Daisy chain capability

Weighs at a heavy 13kg

It has “new” in the title for a reason. As the latest device after the release of SoundBoks 1 and 2, this hefty monster delivers 126dB – giving you the feel of being front row at a concert by delivering 4dB more than its predecessor. Don’t be fooled by the small number as 4dB is a significant increase in its own right.

It’s 40-hour battery life is no joke, either. Couple that with two 10-inch subwoofers with bass enhancers built-in, you’re free to enjoy all the ungodly riffs for as long as you can handle.

If you’re wondering if this speaker is too pro for you, don’t fret. One of the great things about SoundBoks is how accessible this speaker is from the casual listener to the hardened musician. Stream music via Bluetooth or plug in your electric guitar. Either way is good for this behemoth.

If your goal is to throw a party once everything gets back to normal, it’s worth noting the speaker's ability to daisy chain connect with up to four other New SoundBoks speakers. On one hand, that could be enough to start your own makeshift rock festival. On the other hand, the cost of one speaker alone is a lot to ask for from a single person.

2. Amazon Echo Studio

The best smart Bluetooth speaker for overall sound quality

Price: £189/$199 | Loudness: 90 dB | Frequency Response: 30Hz to 24kHz | Audio Output: 330W | Dimensions: 206 mm tall x 175 mm diameter (8.1 inches tall x 6.9 inches diameter) | Weight: 3.5 kg (7.7 lb) | Audio: 1" tweeter, three 2" mid-range speakers, and 5.25" woofer | Battery Life: n/a | Features: 3.5 mm, mini-optical Toslink line in, supports dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Zigbee smart home connectivity, Alexa app, Fire TV compatibility, supported audio format to include FLAC, MP3, AAC, Opus, Vorbis, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos, Sony 360 Reality Audio/MPEG-H; includes support for CD Quality (16-bit) and Hi-Res (24-bit); supported music streaming services to include Amazon Music (Standard and HD), Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, TuneIn

Voice-controlled with Alexa

Room acoustic analysis for custom sound

Not portable

At 65% of the market share, it feels like everyone and your mum has an Amazon Echo. But when it comes to smart speakers, “loud” isn’t the first thing that comes to mind? In this case, delivering up to 90dB of sound – as loud as a revved-up lawn mower – the Echo Studio does a very good job of shaking that notion.

It’s unlike other conventional Bluetooth speakers due to the positioning of its five speakers: there's a midrange speaker directed upwards, a midrange speaker facing to the right and another to the left, a tweeter directed forward, and a woofer directed downwards towards the hollowed-out space which Apple calls the bass aperture. These placements are meant to give listeners an immersive experience – as if you are surrounded by sound.

As a smart home device, users get the perks of software updates, plus the ability to connect to a whole host of other smart home devices. It’s worth noting that this speaker is designed for use within a home setting, not for outdoor use.

All in all, the Amazon Echo Studio may not be the choice for someone looking for a pro-level speaker, however it is a great speaker for someone who wants an all-in-one device with great audio.

3. Marshall Woburn II

The classiest Bluetooth speaker here

Price: £359/$499 | Loudness: 110 dB | Frequency Response: 30–20,000 Hz | Audio Output: 110W | Dimensions: 400 x 310 x 200 mm (15.75 x 12.20 x 7.87 In) | Weight: 8.55 kg (18.85 lbs) | Audio: 2 x ¾ inch dome tweeters, 2 x 5¼ inch subwoofer | Battery Life: 20 hours | Features: Bluetooth 5, 3.5 mm stereo jack, RCA, supports two bluetooth devices at a time, Marshall app, bass reflex system with port

Classic design from a legacy amp maker

RCA and stereo jack for analog listening

Three channel control via an app or manually on the speaker’s panel

Nothing-proof – keep away from bad weather and splashes of any kind

Historic brand Marshall has been loyal to loud for decades. Five decades to be exact. Fortunately, this old-timer seems quick to adapt to the modern times when you consider the Woburn II’s Bluetooth connectivity. Other additions include a Marshall app which gives you the ability to turn the speaker on and off, as well as manually control the volume, bass and treble.

The speaker offers great overall sound and was built to sustain clear, low frequencies thanks to its two subwoofers duelled with a bass reflex system and external port.

Although this Marshall Bluetooth speaker is low fuss, it is high maintenance considering it's not waterproof, dirt-proof, beer-proof… so keep this baby inside and away from spillage.

4. JBL Boombox

Guaranteed to survive the messiest house party

Loudness: 101 dB | Frequency Response: 50Hz-20kHz | Audio Output: 2 x 30W | Dimensions: 25.45 x 49.5 x 19.55 cm (10.01 x 19.48 x 7.69 inches) | Weight: 5.25 kg (11.57 lbs) | Audio: 4-inch woofer x 2, 20mm Tweeter x2 | Battery Life: 24 hours | Features: Bluetooth 4.2, voice-assistant integration, 3.5 mm audio cable Input, IPX7 waterproofing

Enough power to deliver cinema-level volume

24-hour battery life

Light, portable and completely waterproof

You may not like the boombox aesthetic

At about 5kg this speaker is light, but delivers plenty of power.

The Boombox itself contains two subwoofers and delivers an output of 30 Watts, both key to delivering its deep bass range and “monstrous” sound, as JBL puts it, at a very loud volume. How loud? Well considering 30W generally is enough to power 100dB – about the volume you’d get at your local cinema – that’s plenty loud.

Despite its sleek design, it’s actually more rugged than it looks. For one, It’s IPX7-rated, meaning it’s completely waterproof, snowproof and beer-proof. That's a major plus if you find yourself wanting to bring music to the outdoors space.

Some other bonus perks include a 24-hour charge and chain-tethering capabilities with other JBL speakers. At this price point, you could invest in two Boomboxes to tether together for the price of one New SoundBoks. But let’s be real, one is powerful enough for the average person.

5. Bose S1 Pro System

The best wireless PA system for musicians or events

Price: £399/$499 | Loudness: 109 dB | Frequency Response: 70Hz-16khz | Audio Output: 160W | Dimensions: 13 x 9.5 x 11.2 inches (33 x 24 x 28 cm) | Weight: 7.1 kg (15.7 lbs) | Audio: 1 x 6" LF High Excursion woofer, 3 x 2.25" HF drivers | Battery Life: 11 hours | Features: 2 combo XLR - ¼" inputs, 3.5 mm input, Bluetooth input, ¼" TRS line output, 3 channel mixer, Bose Connect app

Loud, projecting sound suited for outdoor use

At about 7kg, it’s easily portable

Features multi-directional positions for manual sound control

Lacks any water-resistance

Considering it’s mega output power of 160W and a peak volume of 109 dB, the S1 Pro System is meant to project sound far and wide. This combo of power and volume makes it perfect for outdoor parties or spacious indoor venues. Its Bluetooth connectivity and app come in handy for easy streaming and tethering with other Bose Bluetooth speakers.

This speaker may be better suited to musicians due to its auto EQ technology, built-in three-channel mixer, multiple inputs and outputs for connecting with other speakers and electric instruments. Unfortunately, it’s not waterproof or resistant, and the 9 metre wireless range is kind of short.

As a pro-level speaker, it fits the needs of any musician just fine. For the average listener it won’t disappoint with its rumbling bass. Whatever your reason for purchasing, just don’t get it caught in the rain.

6. Anker Soundcore Rave

The loudest Bluetooth speaker dedicated to body-rumbling power

Loudness: 105 dB | Frequency Response: 70 Hz to 20,000 Hz | Audio Output: 160W | Dimensions: 552 × 322 × 310 mm | Weight: 9.80 kg (21.61 lb) | Audio: 2 × 5.25” Woofer, 2 × 2” Tweeters, 1 × Bass Port | Battery Life: 24 hours | Features: Bluetooth 5.0, IPX4 water resistance, in-app control

Booming power and an intensely deep bass

App connected for lighting control and EQ tailoring

Water-resistant casing in case of rain or beer spillage

Weighs a not-so-light 17 kg

With a name like “Rave”, it’s clear that this speaker was built to be so loud you feel it. Two 5 ¼-inch woofers deliver rumbling bass boosted by a bass port. Soundcore has taken this a step further by using BassUp technology, a digital signal processor that gives listeners a richer and clearer low-end. In other words, its bass drops lower than your average speaker.

The Rave boasts Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which for music-playing purposes means reliable connectivity and the ability to continue playing music up to 240m away from the speaker itself.

The Rave sits at a moderately low price point and holds all the power and perks expected from a speaker that prides itself on being the loudest thing in the room. At 17 kg, however, it’s not the most portable thing. If that doesn't put you off then this speaker is an absolute winner.

7. Ultimate Ears Hyperboom

The best loud Bluetooth speaker for sharing

Price: $399 | Loudness: 100 dB | Frequency Response: 45 Hz - 20 KHz | Dimensions: 364 x 190 x 190 mm (14.33 x 7.5 x 7.5 inches) | Weight: 5.9 kg (13 lbs) | Audio: 2 x 4.5” (114 mm) woofers + 2 x 1” (25 mm) tweeters + 2 x 3.5” (89 mm) x 7.5”(190 mm) passive radiators | Battery Life: 24 hours | Features: Remembers up to 8 paired devices, Bluetooth 4.2 - 5.0

Bluetooth connection for up to 4 mobile devices

Easily portable with a handy strap

Smart EQ

Spill-proof, but not completely weatherproof

For a Bluetooth speaker without smart voice integration, the Hyperboom is actually pretty close due to its surprisingly impressive Boom app which features manual EQ control, connection to streaming platforms and the ability to turn the Hyperboom on and off. The Hyperboom remembers up to eight devices and allows four phones or tablets to be connect at the same time. Then there’s one-touch music control for the moments where you don’t want to mess with your phone.

Let’s also not ignore that it weights in at 100dB – about as loud as a motorcycle – which is impressive for a moderately compact speaker. To really give listeners deep bass, it features two 4.5-inch woofers and two passive radiators to help increase low frequencies coming from the woofers.

For a speaker marketed for use indoors and outdoors, it’s designed to be splash-resistant, but not entirely weatherproof like the Sonos or rain-proof like the Rave.

8. Sonos Move

The best portable smart speaker

Price: £399/$399 | Loudness: 85 dB | Frequency Response: n/a | Audio Output: n/a | Dimensions: 240 x 160 x 126 mm (9.44 x 6.29 x 4.96 inches) | Weight: 3 kg (6.61 lb) | Audio: one tweeter, one 3.5 inch mid-woofer | Battery Life: 10 hours | Features: IP56 water and dust resistance, supports WiFi 802.11, Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth connectivity

Bluetooth, WiFi connected and voice activated

Portable

Weather proof with a shock-resistant case

Not the best bass

Times have changed for Sonos with this, their first portable Bluetooth speaker, dubbed ‘Move’.

The difference between this and older models is it’s portability and built-in intelligence. Integration with Google Home and Amazon Echo gives users the ability to use it like any other smart speaker. Plus, all that portability comes complete with resistance to the elements, meaning you can take this speaker outside with confidence.

Although it is plenty loud 85 db – somewhere between a really loud blender and a lawn mower – there is a downside. The Sonos Move includes everything but a subwoofer, a loudspeaker that’s key to bringing out the lowest bass tones in a song.

It’s definitely loud and great for the average listener, but missing the deep low-end may be a deal breaker for some.