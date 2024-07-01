Fender team up with Teufel to launch trio of Rockster Bluetooth speakers

By
published

Guitar giant Fender join forces with German audio experts Teufel for the Rockster series of Bluetooth speakers

Fender x Teufel Rockster speaker series
(Image credit: Fender/Teufel)

Fender and German audio firm Teufel have combined their efforts to launch a new range of Bluetooth speakers.

The guitar giant and speaker manufacturer have released a trio of Bluetooth devices named Rockster Go 2, Rockster Cross and Rockster Air 2.

The Rockster Go 2 is a portable speaker that offers up to 28 hours of music from a full charge. It carries an IP67 rating meaning it’s waterproof and dustproof, while it has two aluminium full-range drivers, a single passive bass radiator and Dynamic Bass to pump out the audio.

It’s also possible to pair this the speaker with another Rockster Go 2 for stereo sound, but can also hook up with dozens of others for “extreme power”. 

The Rockster Cross, meanwhile, is described as “straddling the border between maximum portability and powerful true stereo sound” and carries a water resistance rating of IPX5 and comes with a Fender strap for portability. 

Audio is powered by two tweeters, a woofer and a pair of passive radiators for “loud, yet precise hi-fi sound”, while you’ll get 16 hours of playback from a single charge.

Finally, the Rockster Air 2 is a premium party speaker which comes with Bluetooth and AAC and features microphone and instrument inputs. It includes a 10-inch woofer for “raw power in high resolution” and can be connected using XLR cables to link 10 Rockster Air 2 speakers for the ultimate wall of sound. Battery power from a full charge comes in at a whopping 58-hours.

Executive Vice President of Fender products Justin Norvell says: “Fender and Teufel is a fantastic cooperation because both companies are in love with great sound. When we’re going to put the Fender brand on something, we really need to believe in it and make sure that it sounds great, and we partnered with Teufel because the audio is amazing and the products are top notch.”

Teufel managing director Sascha Mallah adds: “The Fender x Teufel Rockster series is designed for audio lovers, and we know the fans and customers will truly hear the difference in sound quality. 

“Paired with Fender's innovation and design input, the Rockster series really stands apart on the market.”

All three speakers are currently available in the US, with European prices and dates still to be announced.

The Rockster Go 2 is $129.99, Rockster Cross is $249.99 and the Rockster Air 2 is priced at $599.99.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

