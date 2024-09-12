Rolling Stones and Speaqua launch portable speaker that doubles as a bottle opener

The Rolling Stones and audio firm Speaqua have joined forces to release a new range of portable waterproof speakers.

Kicking things off is the pocket-sized Cruiser H2.0 - a tiny speaker that also, and rather brilliantly, doubles as a bottle opener thanks to a fitting on the back of the unit. As well as being waterproof, it’s also shockproof and can remain submerged 3ft underwater for an hour.

It has a five-hour battery life, a dual speaker pairing system and a cord that allows you to tie it around your belt, backpack or festival tent.

The Cruiser, meanwhile, comes in three design choices: red, white and checkered, and each has the famous lips and tongue Stones logo.

The Barnacle Pro 2.0 and the bigger Barnacle Vibe 3.0 both feature a GoPro mount, a suction cup for a secure surface fit – and they can float in the pool while you're splashing about listening to Hackney Diamonds. It can also hold up to 2000 songs and has an 8-hour battery life.

The Cruiser H2.0 is priced at £35, while the Barnacle Pro 2.0 is £60 and the Barnacle Vibe 3.0 is £90 - all are available directly through the Stones RS No.9 online store.

(Image credit: Rolling Stones/Speaqua)

