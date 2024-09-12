Rolling Stones and Speaqua launch portable speaker that doubles as a bottle opener

By
( )
published

The Rolling Stones unveil their collaboration with Speaqua in the shape of the bottle top-popping Cruiser H2.0 and the floatable Barnacle Pro 2.0 and Barnacle Vibe 3.0 portable speakers

Rolling Stones speaker
(Image credit: Rolling Stones/Speaqua)

The Rolling Stones and audio firm Speaqua have joined forces to release a new range of portable waterproof speakers.

Kicking things off is the pocket-sized Cruiser H2.0 - a tiny speaker that also, and rather brilliantly, doubles as a bottle opener thanks to a fitting on the back of the unit. As well as being waterproof, it’s also shockproof and can remain submerged 3ft underwater for an hour.

It has a five-hour battery life, a dual speaker pairing system and a cord that allows you to tie it around your belt, backpack or festival tent.

The Cruiser, meanwhile, comes in three design choices: red, white and checkered, and each has the famous lips and tongue Stones logo. 

The Barnacle Pro 2.0 and the bigger Barnacle Vibe 3.0 both feature a GoPro mount, a suction cup for a secure surface fit – and they can float in the pool while you're splashing about listening to Hackney Diamonds. It can also hold up to 2000 songs and has an 8-hour battery life.

The Cruiser H2.0 is priced at £35, while the Barnacle Pro 2.0 is £60 and the Barnacle Vibe 3.0 is £90 - all are available directly through the Stones RS No.9 online store.

Rolling Stones speaker

(Image credit: Rolling Stones/Speaqua)
Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more for Louder. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, The Tragically Hip, Marillion and Rush.