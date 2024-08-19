Marshall “redefine cool” with the brand new Emberton III and Willen II Bluetooth speakers

Marshall have announced an update to two of their most popular portable Bluetooth speakers: The Emberton and Willen.

The launch of the Emberton III comes two years after the audio manufacturer introduced the third generation of their home-use Bluetooth speakers: The Acton III, Stanmore III and Woburn III, and just over two years since the Emberton II hit the market.

The new Emberton III has an increased battery life of more than 32 hours and also features a IP67 waterproof and dust rating, meaning it can be submerged in 3ft of water for up to 30 minutes. It has a rubber casing for protection outdoors and true stereophonic 360° audio. A speaker strap lets you attach the Bluetooth speaker to your festival tent or backpack, while Bluetooth has been upgraded from 5.1 to Bluetooth LE Audio.

Next up is the Willen II - an upgraded version of the 2022 original. Like the new Emberton III, the Willen II’s battery life has also been increased - this time from 15 hours to 17 hours - while it also carries an a IP67 rating. The Willen II has Bluetooth LE audio and Marshall call it their “most conveniently designed speaker to date”.

Marshall add: “With the iconic Marshall styling encasing sonic performance unlike anything that came before them, the Emberton III and Willen II land to redefine cool when it comes to high performance small portable speakers.

“With built-in mics and speakerphone capabilities, the sibling speakers have landed to make music, partying and adventure more convenient than ever."

Marshall's product manager Hanna Wallner says it's "been a pleasure to see this generational update come to life," and adds: "As always, with our iconic design and Marshall sound in focus, we’ve created something unique in the portable speaker category.

"On the outside of the speaker, the focus has been on improved material choices and usability, but the biggest update is on the inside. Both these products come ready for the next Bluetooth technology LE Audio, enabling Auracast™. They also continue to deliver surprisingly heavy sound for the size, especially Willen II."

To celebrate their new generation of portable Bluetooth speakers, Marshall teamed up with artists Suki, Bohan Phoenix and Kelvin Krash. Each of them has shared the stories of their journeys in the music industry on the Marshall website.

The Emberton III is priced $169.99/£149.99 and comes in Black & Brass and Cream colour variations, while the Willen II costs $119.99/£99.99, also in Black & Brass and Cream. Both are available from today directly through the official Marshall website.

