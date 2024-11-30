There's currently up to 40% off some of our all-time favourite Marshall headphones – but you've got to get 'em quick

If you've been paying attention for the past few years, you'll know Marshall always drum up a pretty decent Black Friday sale. This year is no exception, with up to 40% off select Marshall speakers and headphones. They're keen to point out on their site that the prices are limited time only and once they're gone, they're gone, so you might want to snag yours ASAP.

Marshall Black Friday sale - up to 40% off : at marshall.com We love a cheeky Marshall sale, and it's actually one we make sure we check out every Black Friday, as the deals are always reliably good, as are the products on offer. This year is much the same as others, with classic headphones like the Major IV and speakers like the Kilburn II going for up to 40% off.

I've actually bought myself two pairs of Marshall headphones in recent years, both in Black Friday sales – the Major III and Major IV. (If you're wondering why I bought two, well, it's actually because I got so reliant on them I wanted a pair for my office and a pair for going out with – not because one conked out.) The Major III aren't for sale anymore, but the updated version, Major IV, are currently on sale for $69.99, down from $129.99 – a saving of $60.

I rate my Majors. They've been sturdy and reliable, not had any of the crackly connection issues I've had with other wireless headphones, the sound is decent (not the absolute best out there, but possibly among the best at this price point) and even though they're not noise cancelling, they do a fine job of keeping the outside world shut out. On that note, when my phone was stolen, they stayed connected for an impressively long range as my device disappeared up the road. Swings and roundabouts!

For those in the market for noise cancelling and a more premium set of cans (with a higher price point), the Monitor II A.N.C. headphones are down to $199.99 from $319.99 – a saving of $120. They deliver everything the Majors do, but with improved Marshall signature sound, active noise cancelling and 30 hours of play time.

Marshall are also known for their Bluetooth speakers, and my eye has been turned this year by the Kilburn II in black and brass, but full disclosure: that is completely just because of the very inviting-looking velvet strap. Mmm, fuzzy. Marshall also describe it as a "stout-hearted hero", which is very much how I see myself, so it feels like the cosmos wants us to be together. Down to $179.99 from $299.99, now is very much my time to buy.

Browse the full range of Marshall Black Friday speaker and headphones deals here.

More cool Black Friday stuff