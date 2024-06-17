Kickstart your summer with 33% off the House Of Marley Get Together Duo speakers

In my recent House Of Marley Get Together Solo review, I awarded the bamboo-finished speaker 4.5 stars, praising its design, sound quality and sustainable credentials.

Now there’s double the reason to get excited, because there’s 33% off the price of the House Of Marley Get Together Duo package, with the online giant shredding the price of this Amazon exclusive from £179.99 to £119.99 - a sweet-sounding £60 saving.

House Of Marley Get Together Duo: £179.99, £119.99

House Of Marley's products are created with sustainability in mind and, in my experience with their headphones and speakers, they also tick all the right boxes when it comes to audio quality. And if you fancy grabbing something from their range, you can get this Amazon exclusive with 33% off right now. Be quick, as we don't know how long this offer will run for.

Twice as good as the excellent House Of Marley Get Together Solo, this double Bluetooth speaker set is a great choice if you're in the market for a pair of desktop Bluetooth speakers that not only look awesome, but perform really well no matter what genre of music you're into.

Even though they're feature-light, they maintain the audio firm's warm sound and can really belt out a tune, while the no-fuss controls makes the speakers easy to operate.

Battery life is very good at 25 hours from a full charge and Bluetooth means they'll pair nicely with other devices, including House Of Marley's Stir It Up turntable.

Another category where the House Of Marley Get Together Duo speakers shine is when it comes to the audio firm's green credentials. They're made from a blend of 30% reclaimed organic cotton, 30% reclaimed hemp and 40% recycled PET Fabric, which House Of Marley call REWIND Fabric - and they're instantly recognisable thanks to their eye-catching bamboo finish.

To top if off, the speakers come with a two-year guarantee, making this deal a real head-turner.

Related content