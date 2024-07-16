Crank the volume with up to 39% off our favourite portable Marshall Bluetooth speakers this Prime Day

It’s no secret that the Louder team are big fans of Marshall products, and we’ve been impressed over recent years with their awesome portable Bluetooth speakers - and with Amazon Prime Day in full swing, there’s big discounts on some of our favourite in both the US and UK.
That includes the Marshall Emberton II which is down from $169.99 to $119.99 in the US, and from £149.99 to £104 in the UK.
US Marshall portable speaker deals
Marshall Willen: Was $119.99, now $79.99
There’s a sweet-sounding 33% off the price of the small but powerful Marshall Willen at Amazon. You’ll get 15 hours of battery life from a full charge, it carries a dust and water resistance rating of IP67, has a built-in mic and sounds awesome… especially at this Prime Day price.
Price check: BestBuy: $79.99 | Target $79.99
Marshall Emberton II: Was $169.99, now $119.99
The all- conquering Marshall Emberton II is a solid choice when it comes to portable Bluetooth speakers. There’s more than 30 hours of music from a single charge and it can be stacked with other models for a wall of sound. It’s also a great size and an ideal travel companion. Save 29% on the Black & Brass model at Amazon.
Price check: BestBuy $119.99 | Walmart $139.99
Marshall Stockwell II: Was $219.99, now $174
Here's another great saving on another Marshall favourite: 21% off the list price of the Stockwell II. It comes with a distinctive handle and it’ll give you 20 hours of of punchy playback from a full charge. It has True Stereophonic sound for 360 degree audio and it’s also waterproof.
Price check: BestBuy $186.99
UK Marshall portable speaker deals
Marshall Middleton: Was £269.99, now £204
Marshall insist the Middleton will give you the “heaviest portable sound in your hand” and who are we to argue? It has 20+ hours of battery life, can pair with other Middletons, has an IP67 dust/waterproof rating and been made from 55% recycled plastic. Save 24% at Amazon.
Price check: John Lewis £219.99 | Very.co.uk £219
Marshall Willen: Was £99.99, now £61
There’s a massive 39% off the RRP of the awesome Willen at Amazon. It's a 10W speaker that can easily be dropped into your pocket or backpack and for just over 60 quid at Amazon, this is a hard deal to resist.
Price check: Argos £69.99 | John Lewis £69.99
Marshall Emberton II: Was £149.99, now £104
For a little over the £100 mark this Prime Day, you can secure yourself a Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker. The Emberton is Marshall's best-selling portable unit thanks to it's amazing audio, size, and robust design. 31% off for Prime Day at Amazon.
Price check: Very.co.uk £109 | Argos £109.99