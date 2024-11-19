Bring some rock'n'roll history to your living room with Marshall's epic UK Black Friday sale - save up to £110 on speakers and headphones

It’s always a big deal when a major manufacturer announces a big sale at this time of year, so when I noticed that Marshall had officially launched their Black Friday sale in the UK, I was itching to see what would be on offer – and I wasn't disappointed – as there's savings of up to £160 on their range of speakers and headphones.

The first thing to catch my eye was £50 off the popular Emberton II portable Bluetooth speaker – down from £149.99 to £99, while the Marshall Major IV headphones have dropped from £109.99 to £64.99.

Marshall Black Friday sale: Save up to £110

There are no fewer than 17 items in the Marshall Black Friday sale, with a range of speakers and headphones up for grabs at discounted prices, including the Emberton II, Motif II A.N.C. earbuds and Woburn III Bluetooth speaker.

It’s always great getting your hands on a new bit of audio kit, but it’s especially sweet when that come at a sizeable discount. And there are lots of discounts to be had in the Marshall Black Friday sale.

I've mentioned the Emberton II above, but there are also other great discounts on speakers in the sale. For example, the powerful Stanmore III is down from £349.99 to £249 in both its black and brown colour variations.

In March this year, we gave the Marshall Woburn III a five-star review, saying it combined "beautifully sharp, detailed and balanced audio with room-filling sound". It’s also on sale for £419 - that’s down from its usual price of £519.99.

Prefer private listening? Then along with the Marshall Major IV, the Monitor II A.N.C. are have been discounted from £269.99 to £159 and the in-ear Motif II A.N.C. are down from £179.99 to just £119.

If you're after even more bargains, check out our guide to the Black Friday Marshall speaker and headphones deals which is being updated with our pick of the best Marshall discounts around on both sides of the Atlantic.

More Black Friday guides