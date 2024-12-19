Quick! There's still time to grab a last-minute Christmas gift in Marshall's massive holiday sale: Save on top-rated speakers and headphones

Christmas is a time for giving – and Marshall has a very special gift for music fans in the US and UK this festive season. The iconic manufacturer has launched its holiday sale, and there are huge savings to be made on Bluetooth speakers, headphones and earphones . Whether you’re looking to treat someone you love, or snap up some great new audio gear for yourself, this Marshall sale will enable you to save a small fortune.

Shop the massive Marshall holiday sale

The biggest discount in this Marshall sale is incredible – that price drop on the Monitor II A. N. C Black wireless headphones, from £269.99 to £129, means you can get them for less than half the normal price! But this retail event is packed with great deals, with a wide range of speakers, headphones and earbuds going cheap.

There's a lot going on in the Marshall holiday sale, so I've picked out a handful of my personal favourites, kicking off with the portable powerhouse that is the Marshall Emberton II speaker in its Black & Brass colour variation. Marshall have slashed the price from $169.99/£149.99 to just $99/£99. That’s pretty impressive saving for an excellent Bluetooth speaker that features 360° sound and offers more than 30 hours of battery life from a full charge.

My next pick goes to the top-end Woburn III speaker - a unit that impressed us in our five-star Marshall Woburn III review. It's down from $579/$519.99 to $499.99/419. Our reviewer praised its performance, saying it combined "beautifully sharp, detailed and balanced audio with room-filling sound."

If it's a new pair of headphones you're after, then let me point you in the direction of the Marshall Monitor II A.N.C. The price has dropped from $319.99/£269.99 to $199.99/£129. These are a neat pair of headphones if you travel a lot as they fold down for easy storage and provide up to 30 hours of music with Active Noise Cancelling and Bluetooth enabled. Not only that, but a quick 15-minute charge will give you up to 5 hours of playback.

For a more in-depth look at what Marshall offer, take a look at out guides to the best Marshall speakers and best Marshall headphones.

