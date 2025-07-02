Marshall turn up the volume on the portable speaker market with the all-new Middleton II

Marshall Loud For Less Summer Sale (Image credit: Marshall) To coincide with the launch of Middleton II, Marshall have started their Loud For Less summer sale, with money off its range of speakers and headphones. Check out the official Marshall website for all the offers.

Marshall have added to their range of portable speakers by unveiling the new Middleton II - an upgrade to the 2023 original which features in Louder's guide to the best Marshall speakers.

The new Bluetooth speaker is said to have a more refined performance when played at max volume, while also generating “even deeper bass.”

The Middleton II has an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, while the battery has been upped from 20 hours on the original to more than 30 hours from a full charge. In addition, the Middleton II has 360° True Stereophonic sound for room-filling sound.

In addition, the Middleton II also doubles as a power bank, so you can connect your phone for an extra blast of charge when it's running low. It also has a bulit-in mic and support for LE Audio.

Product manager of Marshall speakers Ebba Gouverneur Regnström explains: “Extending portable playtime is something we put a lot of work into at Marshall, and Middleton II is no exception with its 30+ hours.

“Combine that with improved features such as a built-in microphone for seamless speaker phone calls, and a refreshed design that not only looks better but also enhances usability with improved user experience.

“With support for LE Audio, listeners can also enjoy a more efficient and enhanced listening experience."

The Marshall Middleton II is available to pre-order now directly from Marshall, with the speaker expected to begin shipping from July 15 priced at $329.99/£259.99 in both Black & Brass and Cream colour variations.

