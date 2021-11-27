The best Black Friday soundbar deals still going strong

Black Friday might be behind us once again, but many retailers are fully embracing the concept of Cyber Weekend this year, so a number of Black Friday music deals are still alive and kicking.

Among them are some pretty sweet savings on soundbars which we've highlighted below. In the market for a new addition to your home cinema setup but don't have much cash to spend? Or space to house loads of kit, for that matter? These deals should tick your boxes, including the Samsung HW-S50A Bluetooth All-In-One Compact Sound Bar in grey, which is currently going for £149 – a massive £130 saving on its usual price of £279.

If you're looking for something cheaper, blacker, or just a little different, there should be plenty to tickle your pickle here – if you want to browse more options, there are full links to the best sales still going strong just below this box.

The best Black Friday soundbar sales

LG SL4 2.1 Wireless Soundbar: Was £269 LG SL4 2.1 Wireless Soundbar: Was £269 , now £149

This nifty little number comes with a wireless subwoofer, and offers to add "dramatic tension" to everything from cup finals to gory battle scenes.



Samsung HW-S50A soundbar: Was £279 Samsung HW-S50A soundbar: Was £279 , now £149

Soundbars sometimes aren't the most attractive subgenre of home electronics, but this one sees to that with its sleek fabric finish. The 3D sound is pretty top notch, too.

Philips TAB5105/10 Bluetooth 2 Soundbar: Was £99 Philips TAB5105/10 Bluetooth 2 Soundbar: Was £99 , now £49

This soundbar offers 30W of speaker power, and if that wasn't enough, is extremely easy to set up, as well as Bluetooth support if you want to stream anything from your phone. Not bad for under fifty quid.

Sony HTSF150 Bluetooth Soundbar: Was £145 Sony HTSF150 Bluetooth Soundbar: Was £145 , now £89

This soundbar is specifically designed to work with TVs of 32 inches and above, so bear that in mind when purchasing. Comes with Bluetooth and USB input for all your music streaming needs, has 30W of power and virtual surround tech, which adds an extra element.

Roku Streambar: Was £129.99, now £99 Roku Streambar: Was £129.99, now £99

This soundbar promises to add bigger, clearer sound to your TV, but also offers smart TV streaming features. That means it will handle all your TV sound functions but also includes Roku's streaming software. Bargain.

