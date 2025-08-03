Watch masked metal enigmas President cover Deftones classic at their first ever headline show

Masked metal enigmas President played their debut headline show this week and threw in a cover version of Deftones classic Change (In the House of Flies).

The anonymous band performed at The Garage in England's capital on Wednesday and fans packed in to see their six-song set.

Their set of course included the three tracks they have released to date – Fearless, Rage and In The Name Of The Father. As well as the Deftones cover, they also played Dionysus and Destroy Me.

Other than the cover, all of the songs performed in London will appear on the band's debut EP King Of Terrors which will be released on September 26.

Clips of President performing Change (In the House of Flies) can be viewed below.

President burst onto the scene on the back of a cunning viral campaign earlier this year. The tactic appears to have worked well.

As well as packing out The Garage, they also had fans clamouring to see their debut live performance when they graced the Dogtooth Stage at Download festival in June.

The mystery surrounding the band members' identities has sparked feverish speculation online, with many fans convinced the frontman is pop-punk star Charlie Simpson.

Simpson was a member of the hugely successful pop punk band Busted, but also showed his rock credentials in his post-hardcore outfit Fightstar.

Whether or not Simpson is indeed the man behind the mask, President have been very shrewd in how they have gone about their introduction to the metal scene.

