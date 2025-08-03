Watch masked metal enigmas President cover Deftones classic at their first ever headline show
The mysterious President played a 6-track set in London and threw in a solid cover of Deftones' Change (In the House of Flies)
Masked metal enigmas President played their debut headline show this week and threw in a cover version of Deftones classic Change (In the House of Flies).
The anonymous band performed at The Garage in England's capital on Wednesday and fans packed in to see their six-song set.
Their set of course included the three tracks they have released to date – Fearless, Rage and In The Name Of The Father. As well as the Deftones cover, they also played Dionysus and Destroy Me.
Other than the cover, all of the songs performed in London will appear on the band's debut EP King Of Terrors which will be released on September 26.
Clips of President performing Change (In the House of Flies) can be viewed below.
President burst onto the scene on the back of a cunning viral campaign earlier this year. The tactic appears to have worked well.
As well as packing out The Garage, they also had fans clamouring to see their debut live performance when they graced the Dogtooth Stage at Download festival in June.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
The mystery surrounding the band members' identities has sparked feverish speculation online, with many fans convinced the frontman is pop-punk star Charlie Simpson.
Simpson was a member of the hugely successful pop punk band Busted, but also showed his rock credentials in his post-hardcore outfit Fightstar.
Whether or not Simpson is indeed the man behind the mask, President have been very shrewd in how they have gone about their introduction to the metal scene.
President covering Deftones (Change (in the house of flies)) last night 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HEHtVYawapJuly 31, 2025
During their debut headline show in London, PRESIDENT (@president_band) performed a cover of ‘Change (In The House Of Flies)’ by Deftones (@deftones). pic.twitter.com/0mRXOHIBugJuly 31, 2025
President covered Change (In The House of Flies) by Deftones at their headlining show tonight in London.📽️ by Rocksound pic.twitter.com/BxdhpKB3FLJuly 30, 2025
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.