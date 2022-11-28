Rediscover your favourite records with Sony-WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones

We love music and, as you're visiting this site, we think it's a fair guess that you do too. So naturally when it comes to making sure we get the best listening experience, we always try to keep our eyes out for deals on the very beast audio set-ups around, whether they be sound systems, bluetooth speakers or record players.

But if you're looking to nab a deal on the very best, top of the line headphones around to really take your listening to another level, you'll want to check out the Cyber Monday deals on Amazon for the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones. (opens in new tab)

Offering 30 hours battery life and optimised for Alexa and the Google Assistant, the Sony WH-1000XM4 offer incredible sound quality with noise cancelling technology that ensures you can immerse yourself in your favourite records and listen to them like never before.

Available for £219 (or $228 in the US (opens in new tab)), Amazon are currently offering over 30% off as part of their Cyber Monday deals. What's more, purchasers in the US can get a promotional trial for four months free Amazon Music, to ensure that all the music you could ever want is at your fingertips.

(opens in new tab) Save 37% on Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones (opens in new tab): With a HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, the Sony WH-1000XM4 ensure they can drown out even the loudest sounds of the outside world so you can enjoy your music without distraction.

Related Cyber Monday deals