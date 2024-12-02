Some of Bose's most popular headphones have 40% off for Cyber Monday, but you'll need to be quick if you want to nab them

Every year, electronics companies enter into a bit of an arms race to see who can come up with the best Cyber Monday headphone deals. Bose are one such company, and have slashed prices on some of their most popular headphones in honour of this year's sales, with some pairs currently on offer at their lowest ever price, including the ever-popular Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, which are currently going for $229, down from $299, making them an impressive $70 off.

We've selected some of the best deals still available below. But be warned: they're only hanging around for the rest of Cyber Monday, which ends tonight at midnight, so the time to grab those deals is now.

$150 off Bose QuietComfort headphones: was US$349 now US$199 at Bose.com US The Bose QuietComfort 45 are an awesome pair of wireless noise cancelling headphones - and Bose have chopped $150 from the list price, taking these cracking cans below the $200 mark.

$130 off Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was US$429 now US$299 at Bose.com US A step up from the headphones listed above, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones offer higher end specs in terms of materials to increase comfort for the wearer, and also immersive audio. The Lunar Blue colourway is available for a very decent $130 discount right now.

