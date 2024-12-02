Some of Bose's most popular headphones have 40% off for Cyber Monday, but you'll need to be quick if you want to nab them

Bose have slashed prices on some of their most popular speakers – including their lowest ever price on Ultra Open Earbuds – for Cyber Monday, but hurry, because they won't be around for long

Every year, electronics companies enter into a bit of an arms race to see who can come up with the best Cyber Monday headphone deals. Bose are one such company, and have slashed prices on some of their most popular headphones in honour of this year's sales, with some pairs currently on offer at their lowest ever price, including the ever-popular Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, which are currently going for $229, down from $299, making them an impressive $70 off.

We've selected some of the best deals still available below. But be warned: they're only hanging around for the rest of Cyber Monday, which ends tonight at midnight, so the time to grab those deals is now.

Bose QuietComfort headphones
$150 off
Bose QuietComfort headphones: was US$349 now US$199 at Bose.com US

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are an awesome pair of wireless noise cancelling headphones - and Bose have chopped $150 from the list price, taking these cracking cans below the $200 mark. 

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
$130 off
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was US$429 now US$299 at Bose.com US

A step up from the headphones listed above, the QuietComfort Ultra headphones offer higher end specs in terms of materials to increase comfort for the wearer, and also immersive audio. The Lunar Blue colourway is available for a very decent $130 discount right now.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds
$70 off
Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was US$299 now US$229 at Bose.com US

These are some of Oprah's favourite earphones, apparently. These are open earbuds, so they let you hear the world around you while listening to audio. Now going for $229 – their cheapest ever price.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
$70 off
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was US$229 now US$229 at Bose.com US

A more conventional earbud than the ones above, these buds are noise cancelling and promise "spatialized audio for more immersive listening". They're $70 off if you get them before the end of the day.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
$50 off
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: was US$119 now US$69 at Bose.com US

This speaker ticks all the Bluetooth speaker boxes: portable, impressive sound for the size, waterproof, dust-proof, extreme temperature-proof (are they expecting lots of us to be headed to the desert?) and it also has a tear-resistant strap.

