Dekoni team-up with YouTube star to resurrect ultra-soft vegan earpads for Audeze LCD headphones

Almost a decade after Audeze discontinued them, Dekoni and YouTube creator DMS have joined forces to bring back a fan-favourite

Dekoni Elite Microsuede Vegan Earpads for Audeze LCD Series
Around seven years ago, Audeze discontinued their popular vegan earpads for their LCD range of planar-magnetic headphones - but they’re now back thanks to a collaboration between Dekoni and YouTube audiophile DMS.

Dekoni’s new Audeze vegan ear pads are ultra-soft and have been made from durable, leather-free, microsude material and made to be as close to the original pads as possible. The slow rebounding memory foam is said to offer superior comfort compared side-by-side with faux-leather alternatives.

Dekoni explain: "Our custom microsuede earpads are designed with premium, high-density memory foam that contours to the shape of your head, ensuring hours of comfortable listening. The breathable fabric keeps your ears cool and comfortable, even during extended sessions, making them perfect for audiophiles and professionals."

DMS says they offer better timbre and smoother treble, and adds: “Things like guitars and vocals sound less shouty and more linear - and, with these pads being so soft and compressible, the headphone is just straight-up more comfortable.

“If you’re one of those people who has the original vegan pads that are getting really worn out and need a replacement, here’s where you’ve got them. And, if you’re a person who missed out on it when the original vegan pads were a thing, well now you have a chance.”

The Elite microsuede vegan earpads for Audeze LCD series are available to purchase now directly through the Dekoni Audio website, with online retailers set to follow in the near future.

Dekoni Elite Microsuede Vegan Earpads for Audeze LCD Series

