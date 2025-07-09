I’d love to own this insane $499 ultrasonic vinyl record cleaner, but for now these are the sub-$20 vinyl care kits I’m considering in Amazon’s Prime Day sale
My vinyl collection is soon to be a skip-free zone…
I’m a strong supporter of (investor in?) the vinyl revolution. My growing collection is much loved and played hard; I have a mix of brand new records and second-hand gems, which range from ‘charming crackle’ to ‘unplayable’. I have one particular well-worn copy of The Police’s 1981 album Ghost in the Machine that’s seen better days. Let’s call it a challenging listen. But it was cheap! The skip starts just as the first chorus kicks in and it’s impossible to get beyond without lifting the needle.
- Shop all of today’s best Prime Day deals at Amazon
- Our guide to the best vinyl record cleaners
This is just one example of a few criminally uncared for records in my collection. I’ve done some trawling of this year’s Prime Day vinyl deals and I came across this absolutely huge ultrasonic vinyl cleaning gadget, complete with auto-drying function. Even with the $100 Prime Day discount, it’s still $499. And it looks like a bread maker.
I’m sure it would breathe so much new life into my record collection, but imagine how much wax you could buy for that…
So, I figured until I decide to sell a kidney, I’m going to look for a cheaper solution. The good news is that Prime Day has plenty of affordable options. These three will do exactly what I need and none of them cost more than 20 bucks:
This is a 4-in-1 solution that includes an ultra-soft anti-static velvet record brush for general cleaning and maintenance, a 1.7 Fluid Ounces (50ml) bottle of cleaning liquid, stylus brush and storage pouch. If your collection has gathered dust and dirt over the years, this should breathe new life into your go-to records.
Another 4-in-1 kit that includes a velvet brush, vinyl cleaner liquid, duster and stylus gel. At this price you could buy 2 sets and still have spent less than $20. It scores an average of 4.5 stars based on almost 14,000 ratings, too. That’s a lot of vinyl being cleaned and a lot of satisfied customers.
Some people are finicky about taking solutions to their wax, when often a wipe with the right brush will do the trick. This simple brush is designed to not only clean and protect your records thanks to two rows of extra-soft carbon fiber bristles, but it will also help eliminate static charge which is the main culprit for attracting dust to your records.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Chris is Louder's eCommerce Editor and has been a metalhead ever since he saw Machine Head destroy the London Astoria in '97. He manages buyer's guides on the site and it's his job to help you find the raddest merch, collectibles and music-listening tech, at the best prices. Chris has spent over 10 years testing gadgets and music gear - reviewing everything from turntables, headphones and speakers to electronic drum kits - for brands including T3, MusicRadar and Guitar World.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.