I’d love to own this insane $499 ultrasonic vinyl record cleaner, but for now these are the sub-$20 vinyl care kits I’m considering in Amazon’s Prime Day sale

I’m a strong supporter of (investor in?) the vinyl revolution. My growing collection is much loved and played hard; I have a mix of brand new records and second-hand gems, which range from ‘charming crackle’ to ‘unplayable’. I have one particular well-worn copy of The Police’s 1981 album Ghost in the Machine that’s seen better days. Let’s call it a challenging listen. But it was cheap! The skip starts just as the first chorus kicks in and it’s impossible to get beyond without lifting the needle.

This is just one example of a few criminally uncared for records in my collection. I’ve done some trawling of this year’s Prime Day vinyl deals and I came across this absolutely huge ultrasonic vinyl cleaning gadget , complete with auto-drying function. Even with the $100 Prime Day discount, it’s still $499. And it looks like a bread maker.

I’m sure it would breathe so much new life into my record collection, but imagine how much wax you could buy for that…

So, I figured until I decide to sell a kidney, I’m going to look for a cheaper solution. The good news is that Prime Day has plenty of affordable options. These three will do exactly what I need and none of them cost more than 20 bucks:

Save 18% Big Fudge Vinyl Cleaning Kit: was $21.99 now $17.95 at Amazon This is a 4-in-1 solution that includes an ultra-soft anti-static velvet record brush for general cleaning and maintenance, a 1.7 Fluid Ounces (50ml) bottle of cleaning liquid, stylus brush and storage pouch. If your collection has gathered dust and dirt over the years, this should breathe new life into your go-to records.



Save 63% Eveo vinyl record cleaning kit: was $26.97 now $9.99 at Amazon Another 4-in-1 kit that includes a velvet brush, vinyl cleaner liquid, duster and stylus gel. At this price you could buy 2 sets and still have spent less than $20. It scores an average of 4.5 stars based on almost 14,000 ratings, too. That’s a lot of vinyl being cleaned and a lot of satisfied customers.