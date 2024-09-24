Billie Joe Armstrong helps Marshall launch the Monitor III A.N.C. headphones

Marshall have unveiled a new addition to their Monitor series of headphones with the help of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

The vocalist and guitarist is heading up the promotional campaign for the brand new Monitor III A.N.C. headphones - an upgrade to the previous model which hit the market back in early 2020.

Marshall report that the Monitor III A.N.C. have been designed from the ground up and provide a whopping 70 hours of music with noise cancelling activated, and a total of 100 hours with the feature turned off.

Marshall say they’ll “fully immerse listeners in thunderous bass and screaming highs,” and feature “enhanced noise-cancelling technology to block out the commotion you don’t want.”

Like the company’s recent Marshall Major V headphones, the Monitor III A.N.C. include a customisable M-button, which enables you to switch between EQ settings, Spotify and voice assistants.

They’re also lightweight, foldable, are Bluetooth LE-ready, have Auracast audio-sharing tech onboard, while the carry case mirrors that of a guitar case thanks to its red velvet interior.

Armstrong, who has a long history of using Marshall guitar amps, says: “If you know anything about me, then you know that for me, the music never turns off. Whether it’s a stadium or a club, a pub or a subway, rock’n’roll is not just something I do, I live it... all the time.

“Marshall is and has been one of my loudest co-pilots along the way – from the stage and now, to the street. What better way to flip off the world than to put your headphones on so it's just you, and the music."

Marshall design director Kenny Wong reports that along with reducing the weight of the headphones, they also “made the cushions soft as clouds and completely re-imagined the headband for long-lasting comfort.”

Wong adds: “From an experience point of view, it stretches what is possible when it comes to the touch and feel of a Marshall product. They are extremely tactile with a self-healing leather texture and that unmistakable brass logo.”

Marshall’s audio & acoustics engineer Nicolas Pignier Delafontaine says the acoustic design has been completely revised to improve the overall performance, adding: “Monitor III delivers a sound that is wide, well-balanced, detailed and enjoyable. Soundstage spatial audio takes the music out of your head and onto a virtual stage around you, making you feel immersed and revealing subtle layers in your favourite records.”

The Marshall Monitor III A.N.C. are available now priced at $349/£299 from the official Marshall website and Amazon.

