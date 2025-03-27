I’ve never seen the Marshall Major IV headphones this cheap before - get them for half price in Amazon’s big spring sale

By ( Louder ) published

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days is in full swing - and there’s a huge saving on Marshall products, including the Marshall Major IV headphones with 52% off

A close-up shot of the Marshall Major IV on-ear headphones on a turquoise, blue and black background.
(Image credit: Marshall)

The Amazon Spring Deal Days event is on right now and will run through March 31. I caught some awesome Lego Star Wars deals earlier in the week, and today I saw a bunch of Marshall products on sale in both the UK and US, including the Marshall Major IV headphones for less than half price. Amazon UK have cut the price from £129.99 to just £62 - a huge 52% saving on the all black model.

Marshall Major IV headphones
Marshall Major IV headphones: was £129.99 now £62 at Amazon

Amazon's Big Spring Deal Days event has seen the price tumble on the on-ear Marshall Major IV headphones. They're down by 52% in the UK right now, and I'd advise you to snap them up if you can as this is the lowest price I've ever seen them going for.

View Deal

But the Marshall deals don’t end there, with Amazon UK also cutting the cost of the Minor III True Wireless Bluetooth in-ears, ripping 49% off the RRP, taking them down from £119.99 to just £61.19.

And if you’re after a new Bluetooth speaker, then Spring Deal Days has you covered too, with the portable Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker down from £149 to £91.03 in its black colour variation.

Or maybe the Marshall Willen II is more your thing. You can pick up this ultra portable powerhouse with 17 hours of playback for £86.11 - 21% down from the RRP of £109.

If you’re after something a little bigger and more powerful, then you can pick up the Marshall Acton III Bluetooth speaker for £215.10 - that’s 17% down from its regular price of £259.99.

If you’re based in the US, Amazon also have shaved dollars off a range of Marshall goods, such as the Black & Brass Emberton II for $126.30 - that’s 26% down from the $169.99 list price.

You can also get the Marshall Major V on-ear headphones with a 25% discount - they’re down from $149.99 to $112. We loved these headphones, with our reviewer saying: "They slam like bodies in a circle pit, have engaging musicality and boast a battery life few rivals can match."

Read the full Marshall Major V review.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more for Louder. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, The Tragically Hip, Marillion and Rush.

