Don’t Forget About Dre: Two Xxplosive Beats headphones sales on both sides of the Atlantic have turned up the volume on Black Friday

If you love music and you care about your street cred, then Beats should be high up your list of go-to brands. Co-founded by Dr Dre and now owned by Apple, it’s renowned for making tech that not only sounds the business but looks pretty damn cool, too.

And right now, there are two huge sales on their range of headphones on both sides of the Atlantic. In the US, Amazon have cut the cost across the board on a number of Beats products, including a massive 54% off the Beats Studio Pro wireless noise cancelling headphones, taking them down from $349.99 to just $159.99.

And in the UK, Argos are in on the cut-price action too, with 27 Beats products going cheap in their Black Friday sale - including £125 off the regular price of the Beats Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds in Navy - with the price down from £269.95 to £144.95.

All of the items had already been reduced in price at Argos, but Black Friday has inspired the retailer to slash even more money off – either 10% or 20% depending on the item. In order to take advantage of this additional saving, you’ll need to input the promo code BEATS10 or BEATS20 when you get to the checkout.

Amazon US Beats deals: Save up to 54%

Amazon US have gone all-in on Beats headphones deals with savings of up to 54% on the Beats Studio Pro. There’s also money off Beats Studio Buds, Beats Fit Pro and more. There's even money off the Beats Pill portable speaker. Get in quick!

Argos UK Beats Sale: Save up to £150

Beats fans in the UK are in for a treat, with 27 of the brand’s products going cheaply in this Argos Black Friday sale. You can also get more money off the range of headphones by entering the codes BEATS10 or BEATS20 on the relevant items at checkout.

Co-founded in 2006 by music maestro Dr Dre, Beats has gone from strength to strength. Now a subsidiary of Apple, the brand is renowned for manufacturing headphones and speakers that offer great sound quality and features, while rocking the kind of aesthetic that guarantees street kudos.

All of this combined with these two brilliant sales on both sides of the Atlantic means you can grab a superb pair of headphones for less this Black Friday.

And if you're after more great discounts, don't forget to take a look at our main Black Friday music deals page, and we've also got the best Black Friday Marshall speaker and headphones deals too.

More Black Friday content