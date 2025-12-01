Last chance to dance! Walmart are offering savings on these brilliant albums this Cyber Monday

Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Ghost and The Smiths: these incredible albums are all on sale with Walmart

Walmart CD and Vinyl Sale
(Image credit: Walmart/Ghost)

Cyber Monday is upon us! Black Friday might've come to a close, but there's still time to nab some massive savings. Walmart are still offering a whole range of deals on everything from speakers and headphones to videogames, movies and CDs.

We've dug in to find some of the best deals they're currently offering on vinyl - but be sure to be quick; some already 90% gone.

Walmart Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon
Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon Vinyl
Save 15%
Walmart Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon : was $34.98 now $29.73 at Walmart
A genre-defining masterpiece in prog rock, Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon is an indisputable classic. The expansive 50th anniversary edition vinyl is currently available on Walmart for just $29.73, though over 90% of the deal offers have already been sold.

Walmart Pink Floyd The Wall Vinyl
Walmart Pink Floyd The Wall Vinyl
Save 19%
Walmart Pink Floyd The Wall Vinyl: was $44.98 now $36.43 at Walmart
Of course, Dark Side Of The Moon isn't the only Pink Floyd album that was a genre-defining classic. Walmart are also offering savings on what could well be the definitive concept album, The Wall, reducing the cost by almost 20% - a steal on one of prog rock's all-time masterpieces.

Walmart Led Zeppelin I Vinyl
Led Zeppelin I Vinyl Walmart
Save 17%
Walmart Led Zeppelin I Vinyl: was $27.99 now $23.37 at Walmart
The late 60s saw a boom in blues-influenced rockers, but few would shape the rock - and nascent heavy metal - landscape more than Led Zeppelin. You can now pick up the band's self-titled debut album on vinyl for less than $25 - ideal for audophiles who won't settle for anything less than the proper LP experience.

Walmart Van Halen 5150
Save 23%
Walmart Van Halen 5150: was $13.03 now $10 at Walmart
It's not just vinyl that Walmart are offering discounts on this Cyber Monday. You can now pick up Van Halen's 5150 for just $10. Sammy Hagar's debut with the band, it's a record that proved Van Halen could roll with the punches and thrive even after the departure of David Lee Roth.

Walmart The Smiths The Queen Is Dead
The Smiths The Queen Is Dead Vinyl
Save 15%
Walmart The Smiths The Queen Is Dead: was $31.27 now $26.58 at Walmart
Long before Oasis blew up, The Smiths were helping to put Manchester - and indie music - on the map. The Queen Is Dead was The Smiths at the apex of their powers; although it didn't match the commercial apex of its predecessor (which hit number one in the UK), the band were creativey incendiary, inspiring subsequent generations of indie and alternative artists.

Walmart Metallica 72 Seasons CD
Metallica 72 Seasons CD
Save 15%
Walmart Metallica 72 Seasons CD: was $22.32 now $18.96 at Walmart
Over 40 years into their career, Metallica are still putting out great records. 2023's 72 Seasons continued the same return-to-thrash approach they adopted with Hardwired... To Self Destruct. That said, they didn't turn their backs on the grandiose songwriting they've traded in over the years, and the resultant record is one that still brims with ambition and craft.

Walmart Ghost Impera CD
Ghost Impera CD package
Save 33%
Walmart Ghost Impera CD: was $14.98 now $10 at Walmart
If any band in the modern era has appreciation for aesthetics and packaging, it's Ghost. Impera was the album that put the Satanic Swedes firmly into arenas, producing some of their most delightfully bombastic tunes to date in the likes of Kaisarion, Call Me Little Sunshine and Twenties. If you love the panache of metal bands at the peak of their powers, this one's a definite must-own.

Rich Hobson
Rich Hobson

Staff writer for Metal Hammer, Rich has never met a feature he didn't fancy, which is just as well when it comes to covering everything rock, punk and metal for both print and online, be it legendary events like Rock In Rio or Clash Of The Titans or seeking out exciting new bands like Nine Treasures, Jinjer and Sleep Token. 

