Our top-rated Loop earplugs are on sale for Black Friday - save 25% on the Loop range, including the brilliant Experience 2

Protecting your hearing at a rock show doesn’t need to be the fun-robbing experience often delivered by those free foam earplugs you begrudgingly collect from the venue bar. Better, safer gig experiences are possible, and it’s brands like Loop leading the charge.

Loop's Experience 2 earplugs topped Louder's list of the best earplugs for concerts

Loop Earplugs: 25% off (almost) everything

If you’ve been putting off investing in proper hearing protection, you’ve officially run out of excuses now. Earplug brand Loop is offering a 25% discount on almost everything via their online storefront, as a Black Friday treat; simply sign up with your email address to receive an early-access discount code. Loop has an earplug for every occasion, and a shedload of ace accessories to boot!

Loop’s Experience 2 earplugs are purpose-designed for hearing protection and experiential clarity at live gigs – but they’re not the only option for prospective hearing-protectors. There are various different Loop products on offer here, each of which bring their own benefits to the party.

Another favourite of mine, for instance, would be the Loop Engage 2, which are designed with conversational focus in mind. Having all-but destroyed my own hearing through a series of poor gigging decisions, I struggle with tinnitus and hyperacusis – which, together, make discerning voices in a crowd difficult, as well as properly comprehending speech the first time round. Lightweight earplugs like the Engage 2 enable better focus by addressing the background noise that gets in the way.

If not every gig you’re attending is fully loud, then you might be better served by a set with switchable attenuation – more specifically, the Loop Switch 2. These ‘plugs have three switchable options for sound attenuation, ideal for a flexible approach to managing your hearing whether at a festival with changeable sound levels, or at a regular concert venue.

Another pair that jumped off the Loop website are the McLaren F1 Team x Loop Switch 2, presented in the team's official McLaren Papaya colour scheme. They've been designed for every day use and have three volume modes and you can switch between Quiet, Experience and Engage modes using the in-built dial. The eye-catching packaging is also worth noting, and these would make a cracking gift for the McLaren fan in your life.

Whatever your own ideal approach to mitigating the effects of harmful sound levels, there’s a Loop for that – and with 25% off almost everything in the range, there's no excuse for not looking after your hearing health.

