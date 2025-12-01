Have yourself a heavy metal Xmas and shop Etsy's Cyber Weekend sale - there's even an epic Iron Maiden wood burner up for grabs with 20% off
It's not always easy finding heavy metal gifts out in the wild, but fortunately, us metalheads only need look over to Etsy to find a whole treasure trove of the stuff. And this Cyber Weekend, there's all sorts of merchandise up for grabs - from heavy metal candles to Iron Maiden wood burners - it's all there alongside scary savings. Whether it's a treat for yourself or a gift for a loved one with excellent music taste, look no further than this cohesive guide on some of the best items Etsy have to offer.
Anyone who appreciates heavy metal will understand just how epic this steel Iron Maiden wood burner is. Made by BurnedbyDesignLtd, it features Maiden mascot Eddie sat on a heavy duty chain link base, and his head even has a detachable fire stoker. Go on, make your Maiden-obsessed mate's year with this wonderful buy (with lots of money off for a limited time), and you may just be crowned best Xmas gift giver EVER.
Dive into the history of heavy metal with this coffee table collection of newspaper cuttings covering the rise of the genre to its global domination. You can even add a special touch by personalising the cover with a message or name. A real time capsule of the greatest genre that ever was and the perfect heavy metal gift.
Hang this up in your abode to wish everyone the best kind of Christmas anyone can have: a metal one. We're talking heavy metal anthems (get on Christopher Lee's metal Xmas album right now if you haven't already), black tinsel, and this banner presented in a gothic black Old English font. This is how you celebrate the holidays in true heavy metal style.
Fill your home with flames this Christmas for that heavy metal touch - and you probably can't find a more metal candle than this. This black beeswax candle features two wicks, one on each finger of the devil horn handle sign. Dio would approve! Probably...
Tell your special ones you love them the Type O Negative way with this gothic bauble, displaying the title of one of their most iconic anthems, Love You To Death. Made of 100% glass, it comes with a gold ribbon for hanging, so Peter Steele can gaze down at you from your living room tree, watching you gobble a whole tin of Quality Street chocolate.
Not quite found something you fancy? Seriously? Not even the Iron Maiden wood burner? Well then...why not head over to our Cyber Monday hub for even more deals, from merchandise to vinyl deals and more, it's all here.
