Opeth's new animated video for §3 offers a visual interpretation of The Last Will And Testament's narrative
Opeth celebrate a year of The Last Will And Testament with new animated video for §3
Opeth have celebrated the first year if release of their fourteenth and most recent studio album, The Last Will & Testament, by sharing a new video for §3 (Paragraph 3), which they say offers a visual interpretation of the narrative that has intrigued fans since the record’s release in November 2024.
The Last Will And Testament was a concept album that explored the idea of a family in the 1920s falling apart at the reading of the patriarch's will, with dark secrets being revealed. Uniquely, all the tracks on the album, bar the final track, A Story Never Told, don't even have conventional titles – instead they’re simply numbered and marked with the paragraph symbol ‘§’.
“I’ve been interested in the idea of families falling apart; what can make family members hate each other?” mainman Mikael Åkerfeldt told Prog when the album was originally released. “I saw the Succession TV series and I was fixed to the screen, so I started thinking more and more about writing a concept record; and I went to this idea.”
The album also saw the return of some death growls from the singer and guitarist, although Åkerfeldt was quick to decry a return to the band's earlier deatn metal sound.
"To be honest, my heart is not in death metal," he said. "I’m after some kind of feeling. Music should be an emotional experience, and once I get that, I’m happy.”
"If you take those vocals away, it’s no big stretch. I think this album is slightly heavier; it’s much darker and evil, but I think they’re the only thing that could keep the prog guys away from this record."
The album featured Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson guesting on flute and spoken word, as well as Europe frontman Joey Tempest on vocals.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.