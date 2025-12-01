“We love you forever”: Watch Limp Bizkit pay tribute to Sam Rivers at their first show following the late bassist’s death
Rivers, who co-founded the nu metal band with Fred Durst and John Otto in 1994, died last month at the age of 48
Limp Bizkit screened a moving video tribute to late bassist and co-founder Sam Rivers as they started their South American tour over the weekend.
On Saturday (November 29), the Florida nu metal frontrunners took the stage at Estadio Fray Nano in Mexico City and started the show with a short clip remembering Rivers, who died on October 18 at the age of 48. The video compiled footage of Rivers playing live with the band over the years and ended with the words, “We love you forever.”
Limp Bizkit’s surviving members – vocalist and co-founder Fred Durst, drummer and co-founder John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland and turntablist DJ Lethal – along with fill-in touring bassist Richie Buxton watched the video, facing away from the audience, as it was projected live. They then all embraced centre-stage, before starting the performance with Break Stuff.
The band went on to play a 15-song show, which included such fan-favourite songs as Rollin’, Nookie and George Michael cover Faith and ended with a reprise of Break Stuff.
Rivers’ cause of death has not been officially disclosed. On the day that he died, Limp Bizkit released a tribute to their bassist via social media, saying that he was their “heartbeat”.
They added: “From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.
“We shared so many moments – wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones – and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.”
The following day (October 19), Durst released an eight-minute video paying tribute to Rivers. “What he’s left us behind is priceless,” the singer said. “Just an amazing, amazing person. And when I think back to how I met him and how all this kind of came together, Sam was the first guy, the first guy that really came in and helped make this dream come true.”
Limp Bizkit’s tour, the Loserville Gringo Papi tour, continues on Tuesday (December 2) at Parque Viva in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The band are being supported by Bullet For My Valentine, 311, Ecca Vandal, Riff Raff and Slay Squad.
Bullet joined the lineup to replace original main support act Yungblud, who withdrew due to health concerns. They’re performing 2005 debut album The Poison in full at each show.
