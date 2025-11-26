Black Friday is Getting Better with 61% off a Disney+/Hulu bundle - save $95 just in time for The Beatles: Anthology launch

First released in 1995, the 8-part docu-series The Beatles: Anthology has been restored and remastered and is showing exclusively on Disney+. The first 3 episodes went live earlier this week and if you want to watch all 8 episodes alongside a brand new Episode 9, then there’s a brilliant deal you can get your hands on right now.

For Black Friday, you can get the Disney+/Hulu bundle (with ads) for only $4.99/month for 12 months - that’s down from the usual monthly price of $12.99 - a saving of more than $95 compared to the standard monthly subscription.

The offer runs through December 1 and is for new and eligible returning subscribers.

Disney+/Hulu bundle: $4.99/month for 12 months - save 61%

If you've been holding off signing up to Disney+ & Hulu, this is the perfect time to dive in. Right now, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Disney+/Hulu bundle (with ads) for only $4.99/month for 12 months. A monthly sub usually costs $12.99/month so you're saving $95 for the year compared to the standard monthly subscription.

The 2025 version of The Beatles: Anthology is presented in HD, Dolby Vision with 5.1 surround sound, with the project overseen by the Apple Corps’ production team. Peter Jackson (who produced The Beatles: Get Back documentary in 2021 that's also on Disney+) is also onboard with his Wingnut Films team, and it features new audio mixes by Giles Martin.

Describing the series, Disney say: “The series’ original eight episodes trace the legendary journey that began in Liverpool and Hamburg and soon captivated the world. They bring to life the timeless stories - of Beatlemania, the band’s groundbreaking arrival in the USA, their role at the forefront of the 1960s counterculture, their spiritual exploration in India, and their eventual breakup. And through it all, the constant thread: the music, always the music.”

The new ninth episode includes previously unseen footage of Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr together in 1994/95 to work on Anthology and reflect on their time in the band.

Disney+/Hulu is home to a host of music films, the entire Disney universe, all things Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic - and if you're after more Black Friday streaming deals, we have you covered right here on Louder.

