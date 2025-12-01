“More accomplished and mature than might be expected… Surprisingly contemporary for a 41-year-old collection”: Solstice’s prog-folk classic Silent Dance returns

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Originally released in 1984, Solstice’s debut album Silent Dance was the culmination of four years of writing and touring. More accomplished and mature than many might have expected, it became a much-loved record for those embedded in the era’s prog scene.

However, bandleader and guitarist Andy Glass was never entirely happy with it – limitations and lack of experience meant that it didn’t capture the sound he was hearing in his head.

This new reissue is a remaster of the album which, with modern technology and software, Glass has preened and polished to a point where he can finally actively enjoy it. Available on both CD and vinyl, the CD version also features Steven Wilson remixes of three tracks.

Silent Dance is a collection of mostly unhurried, spacious and strangely sophisticated music, especially for such a young band. Opener Earthsong is a languid, dreamy confection with insistent bass lines underpinning the free-flowing high register of Sandy Leigh’s voice with subtle guitar and keyboard seasoning. Leigh was often compared to Jon Anderson, which was one of the reasons Glass asked her to join.

Sunrise inhabits similar territory but steadily builds in dynamic ending substantially bigger than it starts. Return Of Spring is probably the most upbeat track on the album, with Glass’s Spanish guitar ministrations giving way to Marc Elton’s sometimes stirring and sometimes sprightly violin painting vivid aural colours.

Then there’s fan favourite Cheyenne – consistently appearing in Solstice live sets some 40 years later – featuring beautiful vocal work from Leigh, which commands attention before the song develops into a tribal pulse of bass, drums and a chanted refrain.

Brave New World is possibly closest in feel to the wider neo-prog movement of the early 80s with its rumbling bass pedals, spiky unison syncopations, Hackett-esque guitar and polysynth soloing. Meanwhile, Find Yourself veers into 80s smooth pop territory, with soulful vocals, lyrical bass lines and light electric piano jazziness.

There are limitations with such reissues: especially, as in this case, where most of the album exists only on stereo masters. Of particular interest here are the three cuts that get the Wilson treatment, for which the original multitrack tapes were found.

It allows for full remixes with far greater manipulation of individual instruments, levels, effects and EQ, and the result is quite a revelation. Find Yourself, Return Of The Spring and Earthsong all sound much tighter, drier and fresher – resulting in a sound that feels surprisingly contemporary for a 41-year-old collection.

Silent Dance is on sale now via Clann/Wild Thyme.