Nevermind all the other Black Friday deals - Nixon's Nirvana watch range is on sale with 25% off - but be quick!

“1990s grunge-royalty three-piece Nirvana” and “tasteful analogue timepieces” are not often – if ever – bidden to share the same sentence. But I’ve done it now. And not for nothing, either. The iconic band’s iconic iconography was immortalised last year in a series of special edition wristwatches by American brand Nixon - and for Black Friday, the price of the Nirvana Sentry Wobble is down from $375 to $281.25 in the US, while in the UK, the price has been cut from £410 to £307.50.

Nixon x Nirvana wristwear: 25% off for Black Friday

Nixon has a rich history of collaborating with legendary artists for unique special-edition wristwatch designs, having collaborated with the likes of the Beastie Boys, Metallica and even The Grateful Dead. Nirvana is the latest to get the timepiece treatment, with a range of sweet-looking watches designed after some iconic artworks, including Kurt Cobain’s hand-scrawled smiley face. These special-edition pieces are part of Nixon’s sitewide 25%-off Black Friday sale. But be quick, as these watches tend to sell out pretty quickly.

Aside from the Nirvana Sentry Wobble, you can also get your hands on the Nirvana Sentry Leather at a discount on both sides of the Atlantic. In the US, it's down from $300 to $225 - and in the UK you can get one around your wrist for £206.25, that's down from £275.

The third and final Nirvana offering from Nixon is the Nirvana Time Teller - down from $225 to $168.75. Sadly, that particular timepiece has now sold out in the UK, but with 25% off across the Nixon site, you way very well find something else that takes your fancy.

With Black Friday deals fully ‘In Bloom’ (geddit?), the chances of these watches remaining available for long is slim. So if there's something you like, I say grab it while you can!

For more discounts, don't forget to check out our favourite Black Friday music deals page, which we're updating regularly.

More Black Friday content