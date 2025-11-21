The Marshall Black Friday sale is stacked with up to 46% off headphones and speakers – including our favourite AirPods rivals

Marshall’s a household name for good and noisy reasons. The plucky British guitar amp brand, typified by its elegant white-script logo and black-and-brass aesthetic schema, is the powerhouse air-pusher behind AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix and so many other quintessential loud bands.

And if you want to recreate some of that magic at home, then there's good news, as Marshall have launched its Black Friday sale in both the US and UK. The standout for me is 40% saving on the compact Acton III Bluetooth speaker - down from $299.99 to £179.99. And if you're in the UK, you can save 30% on the same unit - with the price reduced from £259.99 to £179.99.

Marshall headphones and speakers: Up to 46% off the range

Marshall’s consumer hi-fi product lines are continually winning hearts and minds, combining as they do an iconic brand with some top-of-the-line features, fixtures and modern conveniences aside. Such techy marvels are already a steal, but they’re fully stealing the show this Black Friday thanks to an exclusive early-bird sale on Marshall’s website. On-ears, in-ears, Bluetooth speakers and beyond get the cost-cutting treatment, with devices like the Emberton II getting discounted by more than 45%!

The Marshall Monitor III ANC are a five-star pair of over-ear headphones and they're down from $379.99 to $279.99 - a sweet-sounding saving of $100. In the UK, you can grab a pair with £70 off the RRP, with Marshall knocking the price down from £299.99 to £229.99.

If in-ears are more your bag, you’ll love the Marshall Minor IV earbuds – which bagged the ‘best budget’ spot in our round-up of the best Marshall headphones. They’ve even budget-ier than before with the Marshall Black Friday sale, having seen their price slashed from $159.99 to $99.99. Meanwhile in the UK, they're down from £119.99 to just £79.99.

Back to speakers, and Marshall have also decided to shred the price of their hugely popular Emberton III Bluetooth speaker in the US from $179.99 to $149.99 and this deal applies to the portable unit in its Black & Brass, Cream, Sage and Midnight Blue colour variations.

It's not part of Marshall's UK Black Friday sale, but you can still get money off the excellent Emberton II - with the price reduced from £149.99 to £79.99- a massive 46% saving!

My final pick from Marshall's Black Friday sale goes to the Motif II A.N.C. earbuds - a pair of in-ears that give the Apple AirPods a run for their money, and in the UK, you can grab a pair for £119.99, down from their RRP of £179.99.

There’s a reason we end up featuring Marshall products so frequently here at Louder. Their range of speakers and headphones are excellent and with this sweeping Black Friday sale, there’s no reason for you not to listen (and listen loud).