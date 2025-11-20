Paramount+ just chopped 50% off monthly and annual plans for Black Friday - here's 5 unmissable music docs that are worth a sub alone

Call me a couch potato, but I love kicking back and watching a great music documentary, family film or some of my all-time favourite TV series from the comfort of my sofa - and with 50% off a Paramount+ sub for Black Friday, this is the just deal I've been waiting for.

Until midnight on December 1, you can treat yourself to a Standard sub for £3.99/month for the first 3 months, or a Standard annual plan for just £35.49 for the first year. After that, the regular price will apply: £7.99/month or £70.99/year.

Alternatively, you can go Premium for £5.49/month for the first 3 months, or go for the annual Premium plan for just £48.99 for the first year. The regular price of £10.99/month or £97.99/year will kick in after the deal time ends.

Paramount+: 50% off select packages

Paramount+ has hundreds of hours of fantastic content - everything from brilliant music documentaries like Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, to classic movies, TV favourites and the entire Star Trek universe. The deal is for new and former subscribers only.

So, what exactly can you watch on Paramount+? With hundreds of hours of content, there’s far too much to list here, but some of the unmissable music highlights include the recently released Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now - a feature-length documentary about the late rock icon’s life which was produced in association with the Osbourne family.

I've also watched and really enjoyed the series Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, in which the Rush legend travels and chats with fellow bassists Robert Trujillo, Les Claypool, Melissa Auf Der Maur and Krist Novoselic.

I also enjoyed the three-part series Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza, that examines how this iconic US music festival became such a cultural phenomenon, while I also binge-watched the Behind The Music series which draws in artists including Motley Crue, Poison's Bret Michaels, Wolfgang Van Halen, Alanis Morisette and Ice T.

If you're a fan of hair metal, then I think you'll enjoy Nothin' But A Good Time - a no holds barred, three-part series looking back on the infamous rock and metal scene in the US in the 80's.

Away from music, there's the entire Star Trek universe to explore, movies like The Substance, Gladiator II and Novocaine to watch, and TV shows such as MobLand, Tulsa King, Yellowstone and Buffy The Vampire Slayer to dive into.

