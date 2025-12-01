You still have time to take advantage of Disney+'s excellent Cyber Monday deal of up to 61% off - here are five superb music documentaries on the platform that I think make it worth your money

I love me a good music documentary, be it starring one of my favourite bands or an artist I'm less familiar with but whose story is one I want to know more about. With Disney+'s excellent Cyber Weekend deal still available, I thought I'd fish out some of my favourite music docs that the House Of Mouse has in its arsenal.

The Beatles: Get Back (2021)

One of the most hyped releases of 2021, this candid, intimate and beautifully rendered look inside one of the most storied periods in Beatles history is an utter joy. Peter Jackson did a marvellous job of bringing the Fab Four's journey while making Let It Be to life in vivid colour; you really do feel like you're right in the room with Paul, John, George and Ringo, taking in every creative spark, flash of genius and inevitable pass-agg spot of bickering in real time. You don't need to be a Beatles maniac to love this one, either (although it probably helps).

Elton John: Never Too Late (2024)

Produced as Elton's final ever US show at the Dodger Stadium in LA loomed, Never Too Late is both a whirlwind look at the prolific early days of Elton's storied career, as well as an emotional peek behind the scenes at a legendary artist grappling with the final years of his career as a live performer. The parallel of Elton's last Dodgers Stadium show and his celebrated first showing there in 1975 make for a neat narrative throughline - though you'll likely be all the more emotional for watching him blast out Rocket Man one last time as a result

Dear Mama (2023)

Offering a unique but vital insight into the life of one of the world's most celebrated rappers, Dear Mama documents the complex yet pivotal relationship Tupac Shakir had with his mother, Afeni. A one-time Black Panther member, Afeni was a fierce activist with a storied life and career of her own, and while her relationship with her son was strained at times, Tupac would eventually come to understand and respect her journey and pay tribute to her in his lyrics. Tupac's story may be well told by this point, but Dear Mama offers a fresh and welcome new perspective.

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) (2022)

Documenting the period that saw Olivia Rodrigo graduate from likeable High School Musical alumni to fully-fledged pop megastar, Driving Home 2 U is an exhilarating sugar-rush of a doc, taking us inside the recording of Rodrigo's acclaimed debut album Sour and the star-making pandemonium that followed. From Rodrigo's openhearted approach to songwriting to her determination to shape her career with her own two hands, it's a film in which diehard fans and newcomers alike will find plenty to be inspired by.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story (2025)

A documentary series as epic as the band's choruses, totalling five hours across four episodes, Thank You, Goodnight is the ultimate look at the story of one of America's biggest ever stadium rock exports. From their beginnings in New Jersey to global domination and the thrills, spills and drama that inevitably followed, it's a goldmine for Bon Jovi nuts. It also features some welcome input from Richie Sambora, detailing the guitarist's surprising split from the band in 2013. No stone left unturned. No chorus left unsung.

