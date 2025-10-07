The odds of finding a better Lego Star Wars deal this Prime Day? Approximately 3,720 to 1 - save 30% on this C-3PO lego set

Amazon Prime Big Deals Days has returned, bringing with it savings across the board on a whole pile of Lego bricks, but one of my favourite models is the 1138-piece set of everyone’s favourite Star Wars droid, C-3PO.

Amazon UK have slashed the price from £124.99 to £87.99 - a 30% saving, while in the US, you can nab Goldenrod with a 20% discount - down from $139.99 to $111.95.

Save 30% Lego Star Wars C-3PO: was £124.99 now £87.99 at Amazon We have young Anakin to thank for creating C-3PO in what's been one of the strangest twists in the Star Wars universe. But like the young Vader, you can rebuild the shiniest droid in the galaxy for less this Prime Day with a Force-filled 30% discount.

The last time I saw Threepio in this many parts, was in Bespin’s Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back, after he was blasted by a trigger-happy stormtrooper. Thankfully Chewbacca was on hand to rebuild him, although I think the Wookie would struggle with this particular kit given the size of his hands (paws?).

Anyway, once complete, Anakin's pet project stands at 15 inches tall and his arms and head can be moved in different poses. The kit also comes with a C-3PO Lego mini figure, stand and plaque celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars.

Just don’t place him near any Jawas, or you might find him missing in the morning. If that’s the case, contact your local sandcrawler.

And if you're a Star Wars fan, don't forget that Disney+ is the home of the Star Wars galaxy, with all the classic films, series, specials and animated episodes available to stream.

