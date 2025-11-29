Looking for a new record player? Save on the Sony PS-LX310BT with Amazon this Cyber Weekend
Looking for a lightweight, easy to use and understand turntable? Sony have you covered with the PS-LX310BT
Black Friday might be over, but the deals certainly aren't. This weekend you can still bag some massive savings on all things music, with deals to be found on everything from speakers and headphones to MP3 Players and turntables.
"But how do I find the best deal?" We hear you cry. Well, we have a whole bunch of handy hubs to help you on that, regularly updated to help you snag the best deal.
Speaking of, if you're in the market for a new turntable, you'd do well to check out Amazon this Cyber Weekend. They're currently offering some big savings on the PS-LX310BT (try saying that in a hurry) with deals for both US and UK consumers. Check out those deals below!
Amazon US are offering a massive saving on the Sony PS-LX310BT turntable this Cyber Weekend. A record player hailed for its simplistic set-up and high-quality sound, making it the perfect option for budding vinyl collectors who don't want to get lost in cartridge alignment or complicated audio set-ups. You can currently save a massive $251.99, bringing the turntable down to a decidedly budget-friendly sub $200 price tag. Handy!
Not based in the US? No need to fret! Amazon UK are also offering a big 29% saving on the PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Turntable, giving a budget-friendly option for those looking to get a nifty, easy-to-use turntable. And, it has bluetooth capabilities. Bonus!
Staff writer for Metal Hammer, Rich has never met a feature he didn't fancy, which is just as well when it comes to covering everything rock, punk and metal for both print and online, be it legendary events like Rock In Rio or Clash Of The Titans or seeking out exciting new bands like Nine Treasures, Jinjer and Sleep Token.
