The Sony Walkman has evolved into an MP3 player - and it's giving me strong '80s vibes. Save up to 36% for Cyber Monday

It’s hard to talk about portable media players without invoking the word ‘Walkman’. Sony’s Walkman series of commutable devices were ever-definitive in a fast-changing landscape of portable listening - and now the brand has evolved from humble cassette player to full-blown MP3 player - and there's a trio of devices on sale for Cyber Monday - just part of the Cyber Monday MP3 player deals currently doing the rounds.

Save 36% ($501.99) Sony Walkman NW-WM1AM2: was $1,399.99 now $898 at Amazon The Sony NW-WM1AM2 is the ultimate modern Walkman experience. This plussed-up model has a 5” touchscreen for a comfier and all-round more convenient browsing experience; there’s 128GB of built-in storage for more capacious libraries, as well as micro-SD expansion. Between the 3.5mm, balanced 4.4mm and USB-C outputs, you’re spoilt for choice – and with a 40-hour battery life, you’ve long as you like to benefit from the peerless hi-def audio this thing is capable of putting out. All this, for $500 less than RRP!

Save 34% ($301.99) Sony Walkman NW-ZX707: was $899.99 now $598 at Amazon The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 is a delightful mid-range media player, with performance that more-than backs up its place in the market. There’s all the trappings you expect from a modern Walkman by now – LDAC and aptX HD, micro-SD expandability and some solid internal hi-res audio esoterica – but also a sharp 5” and even sharper exterior design. This solid sound slinger is discounted by a frankly ridiculous $300 on Amazon.

Save 13% (£51.99) Sony Walkman NW-A306: was £399.99 now £348 at Amazon Sony’s Walkman NW-A306 is the quintessential modern portable media player, cramming a veritable shedload of contemporary convenience into a pre-eminently portable package. Wired USB-C and 3.5mm connectivity, LDAC and aptX HD Bluetooth compatibility, SD storage expandability and an up-to-36-hour battery life make for a hugely versatile device, that can play digital files or stream from your subscriptions with ease. Get one on Amazon this Black Friday, and you can shave 13% off the RRP for a juicy little deal.

Each of this trio of have something serious to offer the audiophile-about-town. Even at the lowest end of the budget, you find incredible sound-processing internals, WiFi functionality for streaming, and multi-faceted connectibility.

At the higher end of the spectrum, you get all this plus bees-knees performance and balanced outputs too. All this, in service of better audio on the go – because there’ll always be a Walkman for every era.

