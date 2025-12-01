The Sony Walkman has evolved into an MP3 player - and it's giving me strong '80s vibes. Save up to 36% for Cyber Monday
The Sony Walkman was my first portable music player back in the day - and it warms my heart to see it still going strong as an MP3 player - save on a trio of MP3 players
It’s hard to talk about portable media players without invoking the word ‘Walkman’. Sony’s Walkman series of commutable devices were ever-definitive in a fast-changing landscape of portable listening - and now the brand has evolved from humble cassette player to full-blown MP3 player - and there's a trio of devices on sale for Cyber Monday - just part of the Cyber Monday MP3 player deals currently doing the rounds.
The Sony NW-WM1AM2 is the ultimate modern Walkman experience. This plussed-up model has a 5” touchscreen for a comfier and all-round more convenient browsing experience; there’s 128GB of built-in storage for more capacious libraries, as well as micro-SD expansion. Between the 3.5mm, balanced 4.4mm and USB-C outputs, you’re spoilt for choice – and with a 40-hour battery life, you’ve long as you like to benefit from the peerless hi-def audio this thing is capable of putting out. All this, for $500 less than RRP!
The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 is a delightful mid-range media player, with performance that more-than backs up its place in the market. There’s all the trappings you expect from a modern Walkman by now – LDAC and aptX HD, micro-SD expandability and some solid internal hi-res audio esoterica – but also a sharp 5” and even sharper exterior design. This solid sound slinger is discounted by a frankly ridiculous $300 on Amazon.
Sony’s Walkman NW-A306 is the quintessential modern portable media player, cramming a veritable shedload of contemporary convenience into a pre-eminently portable package. Wired USB-C and 3.5mm connectivity, LDAC and aptX HD Bluetooth compatibility, SD storage expandability and an up-to-36-hour battery life make for a hugely versatile device, that can play digital files or stream from your subscriptions with ease. Get one on Amazon this Black Friday, and you can shave 13% off the RRP for a juicy little deal.
Each of this trio of have something serious to offer the audiophile-about-town. Even at the lowest end of the budget, you find incredible sound-processing internals, WiFi functionality for streaming, and multi-faceted connectibility.
At the higher end of the spectrum, you get all this plus bees-knees performance and balanced outputs too. All this, in service of better audio on the go – because there’ll always be a Walkman for every era.
If you'd like to find out more, don't forget to check out our guide to the best MP3 players around - and fore more discounts, take a look at all the Cyber Monday music deals.
James Grimshaw is a freelance writer and music obsessive with over a decade in music and audio writing. They’ve lent their audio-tech opinions (amongst others) to the likes of Guitar World, MusicRadar and the London Evening Standard – before which, they covered everything music and Leeds through their section-editorship of national e-magazine The State Of The Arts. When they aren’t blasting esoteric noise-rock around the house, they’re playing out with esoteric noise-rock bands in DIY venues across the country; James will evangelise to you about Tera Melos until the sun comes up.
