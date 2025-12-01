“Collaborating with K. Flay, Poppy and Courtney LaPlante made me want to create a world where we could share stages together”: Evanescence announce UK and European arena dates for 2026, with support from Poppy, Nova Twins and K. Flay

Evanescence will return to the UK and Europe as part of a stacked package featuring Poppy, Nova Twins and K. Flay.

The goth-tinged, nu metal-era band will play a host of arena shows in September and October, kicking off at First Direct Arena in Leeds, UK on September 8. The run will wrap up at MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal on October 4.

Poppy will serve as support at every date, with K. Flay rounding out the bill in the UK and Nova Twins joining for the mainland European leg. See all dates and details below.

Codes for a ticket pre-sale will be available via the Evanescence website from 12 midday local time on Tuesday, December 2. General sale kicks off on Friday, December 5, at 10am local time.

Singer Amy Lee says that the tour lineup, which platforms female artists, was inspired by some of the collaborations she took part in this year. In July, Evanescence released the single Fight Like A Girl featuring K. Flay, and in September, Lee joined Poppy and Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante on the crossover track End Of You. She also hints that new music from Evanescence is on the horizon.

“This year has been so inspiring in so many ways, creating so much new music, playing some bucket-list shows and working with so many artists that give us life,” Lee comments. “We are taking all of that fire and energy and inspiration and building it into an epic 2026 for our fans.

“Collaborating with K. Flay, Poppy and Courtney LaPlante made me want to create a world where we could share stages together, and I’m thrilled we are going to make it happen! I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on, and I can’t wait for this incredible tour.”

For the upcoming dates, Evanescence have partnered with the organisation PLUS1, who ensure that $1, €1 or £1 from each ticket will go to charities providing humanitarian aid and medical relief to communities who are in need around the world.

As well as releasing Fight Like A Girl and having their singer take part in End Of You, Evanescence have played a selection of high-profile shows in 2025, including dates supporting Metallica and My Chemical Romance. However, the majority of the year has gone towards crafting new music. In March, the band put out the song Afterlife as part of the Devil May Cry TV series soundtrack, and Lee told Audacy Music around the same time that a new album was in the works.

“I don’t have a date for you,” she said. “We are just working. We got off the road in November [2024] or something, and we’ve been just creative.”

Next Year, Evanescence will perform at both editions of US festival Sick New World, taking place in Las Vegas on April 25 and Fort Worth, Texas on October 24.

w/ Poppy, K-Flay:

Sep 8: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

Sep 10: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Sep 11: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Sep 13: London The O2, UK

w/ Poppy, Nova Twins:

Sep 16: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Sep 17: Paris Accor Arena, France

Sep 19: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Sep 20: Dortmund Westfalenhallen, Germany

Sep 22: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 23: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 25: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Sep 28: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Sep 29: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 01: Barcelona Palau Olimpic, Spain

Oct 02: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Oct 04: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal