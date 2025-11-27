I've rated this year's Black Friday streaming deals so far from best to worst - including a 62% Disney+ saving and a crazy 99 cent deal

With all the Black Friday streaming deals coming in, it’s hard to keep up with everything that’s going on. With that in mind, I thought I’d take a look through what’s currently on offer and rank the deals from best to worst (not actually terrible deals, but not the ones I'd go for first) to help you find a nice discount.

Film and TV streaming services are dominating at the moment, but I’ll update this page as more deals start to come through - but if you want my top pick right now, I’m giving that to the Disney+/Hulu (with ads) bundle in the US for only $4.99/month for 12 months – that's down from the usual monthly price of $12.99 – a saving of more than $95.

Check out my full list below and for more, don’t forget to keep your eyes on all the Black Friday music deals that are currently available.

1. Disney+/Hulu bundle: $4.99/month for 12 months - save 61%

If you've been holding off signing up to Disney+ & Hulu, this is the perfect time to dive in. Right now, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Disney+/Hulu bundle (with ads) for only $4.99/month for 12 months. A monthly sub usually costs $12.99/month so you're saving $95 for the year compared to the standard monthly subscription.

2. Paramount+: 50% off select packages at Paramount

Paramount+ has hundreds of hours of fantastic content - everything from brilliant music documentaries like Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, to classic movies, TV favourites and the entire Star Trek universe. The deal is for new and former subscribers only.

3. HBO Max (Prime Video add-on): was $10.99 now $2.99 at Prime Video
There's loads to check out on HBO Max, making this Prime Video add-on deal ideal for anyone that wants to get better value from an annual subscription. You'll need to act fast as this deal ends on December 1.

4. Apple TV (Prime Video add-on): was $12.99 now $5.99 at Prime Video
Apple TV has some of the best shows out there right now, from Severance to The Morning Show. What it lacks in the movie department could more than be made up by this combo Apple TV/Prime video 6-month subscription. This one expires on December 1.

5. Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free at Amazon

Here's your chance to experience Amazon Music Unlimited for free for up to 4 months! Prime members get the full 4 months free, while non-Prime members can enjoy 3 months on the house. You'll have access to more than 100 million songs, hi-res and Spatial Audio tracks, podcasts, playlists. As if that wasn't enough, Audible has now been added, giving you one free audiobook per month. To continue listening after the free trial, Prime members will pay $/£10.99/month (non-Prime members are charged $/£11.99/month).

6. Audible: $0.99/£0.99p a month for 3 months at Audible

Audible is home to thousands of audiobooks and Amazon originals, and I consume much of my reading through the app. There’s loads of music biographies/autobiographies among the staggering number of choices - and this deal for just $0.99/£0.99p a month for the first 3 months is a steal, especially when you consider Audible usually costs $7.95/£8.99 a month.

7. Deezer Premium: Two months free

No money off Deezer so far, but they have increased their trial period from one month to two - which is a pretty good offer considering what the music streaming service offers: No ads, 120 million tracks, a nice mix of playlists and you can listen while not connected to the internet. Also, they let you know your trial period is coming to an end a week before it's over, so you won;t be taken by surprise. Normal price works out at $11.99/month.

8. Amazon Prime video: Up to 50% off films and TV series at Amazon

Amazon has cut the price of a selection of movies and TV series by up to 50% for Black Friday, making this a brilliant time to stock up on a selection ahead of the festive season. Films include Wicked, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, Jurassic World: Rebirth and The Predator, while you can also save money on TV favourites like South Park, Yellowstone, Twin Peaks and the amazing Northern Exposure.

9. Apple Music: One month free trial

Apple Music offers Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos and lossless audio and shines when listened to through Apple's AirPods range with Spatial Audio activated. There’s a month’s free trial, after which a sub will cost $10.99/£9.99 a month. We'd like to see a price cut soon, but a month of free music to try out the service isn't bad at all

10. Frndly TV: Just $0.99 a month for 3 months

I'm the first to admit that this is a new one to me and the channels on Frndly TV might not appeal to music fans. However, at less than a dollar a month for the first three months rather than the usual price of $6.99/month is not to be sniffed at and well worth a punt. There are 55 channels including the Hallmark Channel for Christmas movies galore. Go on! Give it a whirl!

