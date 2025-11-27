I've rated this year's Black Friday streaming deals so far from best to worst - including a 62% Disney+ saving and a crazy 99 cent deal

By ( Louder ) published

Looking at picking up a new TV & film or music streaming subscription on Black Friday? I’ve been through a bunch of the available deals and ranked my top 10

Black Friday Streaming - top 10
(Image credit: Getty Images/Ronstik)

With all the Black Friday streaming deals coming in, it’s hard to keep up with everything that’s going on. With that in mind, I thought I’d take a look through what’s currently on offer and rank the deals from best to worst (not actually terrible deals, but not the ones I'd go for first) to help you find a nice discount.

Film and TV streaming services are dominating at the moment, but I’ll update this page as more deals start to come through - but if you want my top pick right now, I’m giving that to the Disney+/Hulu (with ads) bundle in the US for only $4.99/month for 12 months – that's down from the usual monthly price of $12.99 – a saving of more than $95.

Check out my full list below and for more, don’t forget to keep your eyes on all the Black Friday music deals that are currently available.

1. Disney+/Hulu bundle: $4.99/month for 12 months - save 61%
1. Disney+/Hulu bundle: $4.99/month for 12 months - save 61%
If you've been holding off signing up to Disney+ & Hulu, this is the perfect time to dive in. Right now, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Disney+/Hulu bundle (with ads) for only $4.99/month for 12 months. A monthly sub usually costs $12.99/month so you're saving $95 for the year compared to the standard monthly subscription.

2. Paramount+: 50% off select packages at Paramount
2. Paramount+: 50% off select packages at Paramount
Paramount+ has hundreds of hours of fantastic content - everything from brilliant music documentaries like Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, to classic movies, TV favourites and the entire Star Trek universe. The deal is for new and former subscribers only.

3. HBO Max (Prime Video add-on)
3. HBO Max (Prime Video add-on): was $10.99 now $2.99 at Prime Video
There's loads to check out on HBO Max, making this Prime Video add-on deal ideal for anyone that wants to get better value from an annual subscription. You'll need to act fast as this deal ends on December 1.

4. Apple TV (Prime Video add-on)
4. Apple TV (Prime Video add-on): was $12.99 now $5.99 at Prime Video
Apple TV has some of the best shows out there right now, from Severance to The Morning Show. What it lacks in the movie department could more than be made up by this combo Apple TV/Prime video 6-month subscription. This one expires on December 1.

5. Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free at Amazon
5. Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free at Amazon
Here's your chance to experience Amazon Music Unlimited for free for up to 4 months! Prime members get the full 4 months free, while non-Prime members can enjoy 3 months on the house. You'll have access to more than 100 million songs, hi-res and Spatial Audio tracks, podcasts, playlists. As if that wasn't enough, Audible has now been added, giving you one free audiobook per month. To continue listening after the free trial, Prime members will pay $/£10.99/month (non-Prime members are charged $/£11.99/month).

6. Audible: $0.99/£0.99p a month for 3 months at Audible
6. Audible: $0.99/£0.99p a month for 3 months at Audible
Audible is home to thousands of audiobooks and Amazon originals, and I consume much of my reading through the app. There’s loads of music biographies/autobiographies among the staggering number of choices - and this deal for just $0.99/£0.99p a month for the first 3 months is a steal, especially when you consider Audible usually costs $7.95/£8.99 a month.

7. Deezer Premium: Two months free
7. Deezer Premium: Two months free
No money off Deezer so far, but they have increased their trial period from one month to two - which is a pretty good offer considering what the music streaming service offers: No ads, 120 million tracks, a nice mix of playlists and you can listen while not connected to the internet. Also, they let you know your trial period is coming to an end a week before it's over, so you won;t be taken by surprise. Normal price works out at $11.99/month.

8. Amazon Prime video: Up to 50% off films and TV series at Amazon
8. Amazon Prime video: Up to 50% off films and TV series at Amazon
Amazon has cut the price of a selection of movies and TV series by up to 50% for Black Friday, making this a brilliant time to stock up on a selection ahead of the festive season. Films include Wicked, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, Jurassic World: Rebirth and The Predator, while you can also save money on TV favourites like South Park, Yellowstone, Twin Peaks and the amazing Northern Exposure.

9. Apple Music: One month free trial
9. Apple Music: One month free trial
Apple Music offers Spatial Audio, Dolby Atmos and lossless audio and shines when listened to through Apple's AirPods range with Spatial Audio activated. There’s a month’s free trial, after which a sub will cost $10.99/£9.99 a month. We'd like to see a price cut soon, but a month of free music to try out the service isn't bad at all

10. Frndly TV: Just $0.99 a month for 3 months
10. Frndly TV: Just $0.99 a month for 3 months
I'm the first to admit that this is a new one to me and the channels on Frndly TV might not appeal to music fans. However, at less than a dollar a month for the first three months rather than the usual price of $6.99/month is not to be sniffed at and well worth a punt. There are 55 channels including the Hallmark Channel for Christmas movies galore. Go on! Give it a whirl!

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.

