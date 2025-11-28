I'm a lifelong metalhead and EMP's Black Friday sale has up to 70% off band merch. My wardrobe's about to get even blacker

As a diehard metal lover, Black Friday inevitably means me hounding out the best deals on merch for all my favourite bands. That's why EMP's site-wide Black Friday sale with up to 70% off has me hooked.

I've bought from EMP for years now (the Ghost Christmas jumper I nabbed from there is almost ready to be dusted off for another year...), so can vouch that it's good quality stuff. EMP also have some exclusive designs that you won't find anywhere else, which is a nice bonus.

Whether you're a Metallica lifer, have finally cottoned onto In Flames being brilliant (where have you been?!) or are obsessed with Ice Nine Kills' endlessly bloody tees, I'm pretty sure you'll finding something here that'll pique your interest. Obviously, your tastes might not be the same as mine, but here are some EMP-exclusive designs I've currently got my eye on. And yes, if any relatives are reading this, I'll take any of these as Christmas pressies. Cheers!

Save 25% EMP Paleface Swiss reaper angel tee: was £27.99 now £20.99 at EMP UK Read more Read less ▼ There's no way of saying this without sounding like a total poser but I'm a big fan of metal merch that actually looks...like...nice. You know what I mean? Not just a gory image slapped under a spiky logo for the sake of it. Anyway, I'm a big fan of the latest Paleface Swiss album and this shirt looks lovely - metal AF but with a nice charcoal effect underneath.

Save 20% EMP Motorhead Christmas jumper: was £63.99 now £51.19 at EMP UK Read more Read less ▼ Look, full transparency: I already have a festive Motorhead shirt and a Ghost Christmas jumper that I bought from EMP years ago, so I don't need this. But I'm struggling to resist it. You can never have too much Snaggletooth, especially when he's adorned with a charming Santa hat. Plus, crucially, and I can't stress this enough: this jumper actually looks...kinda nice?

Save 31% EMP Ghost zip up hoodie: was £79.99 now £55.49 at EMP UK Read more Read less ▼ Am I too told for a hoodie featuring bespoke logo zips and studded sleeves? Am I hell. Plus, this looks ridiculously comfy - what better way to praise the ol' horned one than banging your head to spooky disco-rock bangers and feeling nice and snug while doing it?

Save 49% EMP Slipknot swim shorts: was £49.99 now £25.59 at EMP UK Read more Read less ▼ Yes, yes, I know summer feels like a lifetime away right now, but even just the thought of being able to whack on a pair of shorts and jump in a pool is defrosting me, and I love how shamelessly lairy these red and black Slipknot bad boys are. Pay homage to The Nine by backstroking in a circle.

Not found what you want? How?! Look at all the cool designs they have! But if you feel like you could do with searching elsewhere or if EMP just isn't packing the kind of metal merch you prefer, check back on our Black Friday clothing hub regularly over the next few days to see if anything else takes your fancy.

In the market for other stuff? Head over to our huge Black Friday central hub to check out all our personally picked deals on merch, vinyl, tech, collectables and much more.