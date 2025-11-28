Quick! Grab the popcorn because right now you can get six months of Apple TV with up to 53% off this Black Friday

We’ve been spoilt for Black Friday streaming deals so far, with some amazing discounts doing the rounds - from 50% off monthly and annual Paramount+ plans, to nice savings on the brilliant Roku Streaming Stick HD.

Now Apple TV have muscled in on the action, with the US price dropping from $12.99/month to just $5.99/month for the first six months - a 53% saving.

And if you're in the UK, you can get 50% off the same deal - with Apple taking a bite out of the usual cost of £9.99/month and chewing it down to just £4.99/month.

Apple TV: Save more than 50% for the first six months

Compared to the other big streaming platforms, Apple TV flies a little under the radar at times, with some customers mistakenly believing that it’s only available to people with an Apple device. That’s not the case, and as long as you have a smart TV and/or a smartphone, you can access loads of amazing content – much of which you won’t find anywhere else.

There’s loads for music fans to enjoy, including Bono: Stories Of Surrender, Bruce Springsteen: Letter To You, and the first season of The Beatles: Get Back. You can also buy or rent movies through Apple TV, with great titles like Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck and David Bowie’s Moonage Daydream among the many awesome options available.

Away from music and I love series such as Slow Horses, a funny and fast-paced spy drama that follows a team of dysfunctional MIG agents led by the obnoxious Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman). There’s Invasion, a breathtaking sci-fi thriller in which aliens arrive on Earth, threatening humanity’s very existence. Landman sees Billy Bob Thornton turning in a career-best performance as a man trying to get ahead in the Texan oil industry. And then there are established favourites such as Ted Lasso and Severance, both of which have been lapping up plaudits from critics and viewers alike.

In order to access these Apple TV deals in the US and UK, you'll need to subscribe to Apple TV by November 30, so you’d best not hang around too long!

The offer is for eligible users on eligible devices only. Terms and restrictions apply.

