Here's a killer deal! Save up to 24% on The Revenge Of Alice Cooper on vinyl and CD box set this Black Friday

“A 12-banger cracker of a record!” That was the verdict on The Revenge Of Alice Cooper from Classic Rock. And now this stellar album is available in two dynamite deals in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

US buyers can get the album on double vinyl for $30.50 – down from its list price of $39.98 and a saving of 24%

UK buyers can get the CD box set for £42.49 – a saving of 15%. This package includes CD Digipak, 7-inch including two bonus tracks vintage art print and t-shirt.

Save 24% ($9.48) Alice Cooper The Revenge of Alice Cooper: was $39.98 now $30.50 at Amazon For the first time in over 50 years, Alice Cooper and the original band reunite to bring rock ‘n’ roll back from the shadows! The Revenge of Alice Cooper is a high-voltage journey into vintage horror and classic ’70s shock rock. Together, they’ve created an album packed with the sound, energy, and mischief that made them legendary.

The Revenge Of Alice Cooper features the four surviving members of the original Alice Cooper band in their first recording together since 1974’s Muscle Of Love. Also on hand was their trusted producer Bob Ezrin, who helmed ’70s classics including Love It To Death, School’s Out and Billion Dollar Babies.

As Classic Rock said: “The Revenge Of Alice Cooper clocks in at 16 tracks (in the ’70s four would have been bound for B-sides and the album would’ve been better for it, but here we are). Discount the fillers, which are still of high, if throwaway, quality and you’ve a strong 12-banger cracker of a record.”

Pick it up for less today - and for more discounts, check out Louder's guides to all the best Black Friday vinyl deals and Black Friday CD deals.

